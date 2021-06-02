ROMNEY — The recycling committee had already made some additions to recommendations for equipment presented to County Commission President Brian Eglinger on May 20 before asking the Commission for their approval at last Tuesday’s evening meeting of the commission.
Committee members Dorothy Kengla, representing the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative, and retired Sgt. Major Rolf Ronken, who was recommended for committee membership by Commissioner Dave Cannon, presented the recommendations to the commission.
The 2 other committee members, Region 8 Solid Waste Authority Executive Director Jeff Slack and state Department of Environmental Protection youth coordinator Susan Parker, were not present.
“Affordability and sustainability were our criteria,” said Ronken, adding that all 3 of their suggestions were “at least revenue neutral,” costing the county nothing.
The most urgent recommendation, since the committee was looking at a July 31 grant deadline, was the purchase of equipment including a gooseneck roll-on trailer able to transport recycling bins. Since the county lacks a truck to pull such a trailer, funds to purchase both a 1-ton truck, and a snowplow attachment for it have now been added to the request.
Ronken pointed out half the annual county recycling center budget goes to Apple Valley Waste for hauling recycling bins away, making an estimated 50 trips for cardboard and 10 trips for paper annually, at $175 a trip. The county could do the hauling itself with the right equipment.
Parker had encouraged them to apply for a Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan grant from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection. She had told the committee the DEP does not get many requests for REAP grants, and Hampshire County’s chances would be excellent, since the county already has a recycling center (constructed with a REAP grant).
Parker had also recommended the grant proposal include 2 years of salary costs for a driver plus fuel and maintenance, and the committee had later added the snowplow attachment, which would be useful at the recycling center, and would later be an asset for the county.
The committee had learned from Slack that with more control over what goes into the bins and more careful sorting, the county might get paid for the recyclables it now pays to have hauled away. Region 8 gets $50 a ton for clean cardboard.
The rest of the recycling center budget goes for salaries, and the committee had a proposal for reducing salary costs too. Substituting volunteers would save a lot of money, and free county employees for other responsibilities.
Volunteers would be trained and supervised by recycling committee members, and would be required to sign and abide by a code of conduct outlining proper procedures, so that problems that had led the commissioners to ban volunteers from the center when it reopened this spring would not arise again.
The Hampshire Recycling Cooperative originally provided recycling center volunteers, and Parker offered to help recruit additional volunteers through the DEP Youth Environmental Program.
Ronken noted this could also make it possible to increase the hours the recycling center is open.
A 3rd recommendation was to increase the types of recyclables accepted at the county center.
Kengla had suggested the county ask for a Planet Aid bin to collect used clothing and shoes. The bins are well constructed, provided for free and emptied periodically by Planet Aid, requiring nothing of the county but the provision of space for one.
She had also suggested a bin for plastic grocery bags, bubble wrap and plastic wrappers — recyclables needed by Trex, a Winchester company that turns recycled plastics into outdoor decking and patio furniture.
The Hampshire Recycling Cooperative could use its van to transport the plastic to Food Lion, already a participant in the program, for pick-up.
All the recommendations were approved by the County Commission. The Hampshire Recycling Cooperative immediately began recruiting volunteers to work in the recycling center immediately, and the county grant writer was to be asked for help with a proposal for the REAP grant that is due July 1.
Users of the recycling center should also see a bright yellow Planet Aid recycling bin added to the center soon, along with a bin for recyclable plastic grocery bags and sheet plastics.
