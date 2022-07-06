Valley Health has modified its Level Yellow visitation guidelines for Hampshire Memorial and its other 5 hospitals.
The change is to “better accommodate the needs of patients and visitors while maintaining patient and staff safety,” a Valley Health news release says.
In most cases, adult patients in medical-surgical and critical care departments can now have 4 visitors a day — 2 at the bedside at a time. That is; any combination of the patient’s 2 Care Partners or social visitors.
Previously, Level Yellow visitation allowed only 2 Care Partners per day, with no social visitation.
Under the new guidelines, 1 guest is permitted to stay overnight.
“Community clergy who are badged and up-to-date with their Covid-19 vaccinations may visit as a 3rd person at the bedside, and will not count as one of the four guests per day,” the release says.
There are no changes to the hospital masking requirements, and universal masking remains mandatory in all patient care areas.
“For adult inpatients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, there will be no changes to visitation,” the release says. “Two Care Partners will be designated by the patient and remain the same throughout the hospital stay. Only 1 Care Partner is permitted in the room at a time.”
There also will be no changes to visitation in the labor-and-delivery, mother-baby, neo-natal intensive care or pediatric units at Winchester Medical Center.
Some additional restrictions and exceptions apply.
For more information, check Valley Health’s website, valleyhealthlink.com/visit.
