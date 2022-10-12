The fall fire season has begun.
Officially, fall fire season started last Saturday, Oct. 1, and will run through the end of December.
“As we start into our fall fire season, I ask that everyone please use a little common sense and follow our burning laws,” said Assistant State Forester-Fire Jeremy Jones. “Please refrain from burning on hot and windy evenings, even if you are permitted to do so, and wait for a wet evening to conduct your burning.”
The Division of Forestry reminds residents to also confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m. until 7 a.m., according to state code. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.
As the crisp, dry fall season replaces the humid summer, the air has less moisture for the grasses and leaf litter to absorb. Dry leaves and forest floor debris become more flammable.
Debris burning is the single most common cause of wildfires in the Mountain State, averaging more than 35 percent of all wildfires over the last 10 years.
Burning is banned during the day because even in fall, relative humidity generally increases in the evening.
A full summary of forest fire laws and safe fire practices can be found on the Division of Forestry’s website, but here are a few quick notes to keep in mind as the dry, crisp season emerges:
• Fires must be attended at all times.
• Before leaving any fire for any length of time, the fire must be completely extinguished.
• Clear at least a 10-foot area (“safety strip”) around the fire and make sure all burnable material has been removed.
• Any equipment that can throw sparks and operating on land subject to fire by any cause must me provided with an adequate spark arrestor.
• If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause.
• Violation of burning law is punishable by a fine up to $1,000.
For more information on fire safety, and to learn more about burning permits, visit the Division of Forestry’s website at wvforestry.com.
