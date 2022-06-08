The Freedom From Religion Foundation has written another complaint letter to Hampshire County Schools — the group’s 4th in 4 years.
The Wisconsin-based group that advocates for the separation of church and state sent a letter to Superintendent Jeff Pancione on May 25 addressing 2 main issues — prayer at the beginning of school board meetings and an alleged incident between a teacher and student.
The board meeting prayer was noted the 1st time the foundation wrote Hampshire County schools, in August 2018.
“It is coercive, embarrassing, and intimidating for nonreligious citizens to be required to make a public showing of their nonbelief (by not participating) or else to display deference toward a religious sentiment in which they do not believe, but which their school board members clearly do,” FFRF attorney Christopher Line wrote, parroting the exact phrasing another of the group’s attorneys wrote 4 years ago.
He noted that board members are free to pray privately or worship on their own time in their own way, but, he said, “The school board, however, ought not to lend its power and prestige to religion.”
The letter cites half a dozen cases in which judges banned prayer at school board meetings.
Line’s letter said “multiple” Hampshire County residents and parents of students have complained to the Foundation, citing board member Bernie Hott’s prayer before the March 7 meeting and a prayer at the beginning of “the 2022 senior banquet.”
Line also asserted that a teacher pressed Christian materials on a student he identified as pagan.
Pancione said the teacher’s account of the exchange was vastly different from what the Freedom From Religion Foundation described, saying the student initiated a conversation asking for help on an assignment from another class that involved the student trying to use a King James Bible as a source.
“It’s been dealt with,” Pancione said.
The foundation’s letter demanded the school board refrain from public prayer at its meetings and insisted the school system need to “make certain that none of its employees are unlawfully and inappropriately indoctrinating students in religious matters by discussing their personal religious beliefs, distributing religious materials, or otherwise creating a religious environment in their classrooms.”
It requests a written response that it can forward to complaining members.
Unlike previous letters to Hampshire County Schools, this one noted that the foundation has settled a case against Mercer County Schools, ending 75 years of Bible classes for students and it has filed suit against Cabell County Schools over practices that it said included allowing a preacher to preach in its buildings during the school day.
