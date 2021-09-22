Sept. 13-19
Total calls: 165
Alarms: 4
Animals: 4
Agency assists: 4
Basic service: 13
Burglary/fraud: 1
Civil/trespass: 2
Deaths: 3
Property destruction: 3
Security/well-being checks: 18
Domestic: 4
Drug/alcohol/OD: 3
Fights/assaults: 6
Juvenile: 2
Missing person: 1
Noise/nuisance: 1
Psychiatric/behavioral: 3
Suspicious activity: 7
Traffic: 78
Vehicle accident: 6
Warrant/process service: 2
Nathan Sions Hampshire County Sheriff
Sept. 14: Brandon William Riggs, 29, of Gerrardstown was arrested for DUI- Drug (Narcotic analgesics).
Sept. 15: Courtney Rae Jenkins, 25, of Delray was arrested on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Frederick County, Va., for revoke probation (grand larceny).
Sept. 16: James Ernest Chaney, 33, of Lost River, Va., was arrested for aggravated DUI.
Sept. 16: Staci Annette Matheney, 45, of Augusta was arrested for 1st-degree murder.
Sept. 17: Summer Lee Ostrander, 19, of Romney was arrested for driving with no operators and reckless driving.
