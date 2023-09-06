In a year marked by memorably dry weather, apple growers like Garry Shanholtz of Shanholtz Orchards are bracing for a season unlike any other in their decades-long careers.
With over 60 years in the business, Shanholtz’s words carry weight when he declares, “I’ve got the worst quality apples I’ve ever had.”
The culprit? A late spring freeze struck on April 24 and 25.
“It froze everything down in there below the roots,” he explained.
The freeze resulted in the loss of approximately 3,000 bushels of peaches and 5,000-6,000 bushels of apples, a staggering blow to his orchard’s productivity.
Due to that freeze and loss, they hesitated to add too much chemical thinner to the trees, leading to a season that resulted in “a bunch of real junky apples,” Shanholtz joked.
“We’re not going to have anything to sell out the door at all,” he reiterated.
Fortunately, pretty apples aren’t necessary for apple butter making or to feed deer for the upcoming hunting season.
“My biggest concern is trying to find enough apples that are big enough to peel, so I’ll have apples for the Burlington Apple Harvest Festival,” he said, even though most people just grind their apples.
He added that next year, he is “expecting the lightest apple crop” he’s ever had because the trees were really full this season, stressing the importance of thinning the trees appropriately.
Spring Valley Farm and Orchard’s Eli Cook shared similar sentiments, saying, “If you freeze out in the beginning, you’re kind of done.”
Unlike peaches, which require a perfect appearance for market sale, apples can be graded depending on their quality, and the rest can be used for cider and other uses.
“It’s just gonna be time-consuming getting them picked because they’re smaller. Everything’s gonna have to be graded,” he admitted.
Down in Augusta, William Smith of Smith’s Orchard and Market reports “the worst apple crop” he’s “ever grown since 1940.” He got along okay with mild winter damage, but the dry winter and spring combined with an “extremely dry summer” is “affecting the size and color.”
“We need widespread rainy days throughout the growing season where we get two or four inches of rain every week or two… rainfall this year has been sporadic and rare,” Smith explained.
Even so, farmers here show their resilience in the heat of the day and the season.
“Every day, we gotta wake up and count our blessings that we have a crop to worry about; a lot of people froze out and are done for the year,” Cook said.
Shanholtz shared that his dad grew up during the Great Depression and that the conditions from the Dust Bowl from the 1930s were far worse.
In 1991, Shanholtz recalled pumping all his ponds dry during that heavy drought season, and while his apples will face the worse year to date, he still feels “extremely blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.