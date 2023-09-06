0906 apple outlook

Levels resident Ruben Terrazas smiles while picking apples at Shanholtz Orchard on a hot sunny day last week.

In a year marked by memorably dry weather, apple growers like Garry Shanholtz of Shanholtz Orchards are bracing for a season unlike any other in their decades-long careers.

With over 60 years in the business, Shanholtz’s words carry weight when he declares, “I’ve got the worst quality apples I’ve ever had.”

0906 apple outlook 3.JPG

Apple grower Garry Shanholtz said a springtime frost has had a huge effect on the apple s outlook this season.
0906 apple outlook 4.JPG

Workers were busy with the apple crop last week at Shanholtz's orchard.

 
 
 
0906 apple outlook 2

Garry Shanholtz, pictured with some of his crop

 
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.