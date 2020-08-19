SUNRISE SUMMIT — Led by principal Mike Dufrene, Hampshire High School is heading into the 2020-21 school year with the return of block scheduling to minimize health risks during the pandemic.
“This isn’t permanent,” Dufrene said. “This makes sense for health and safety reasons right now.”
Dufrene added that while he didn’t want to come to the position at HHS and start with so many big changes out of the gate, the block schedule just makes sense for COVID-era learning.
With the 4 X 4 block schedule plan, the number of daily class transitions shifts from 8 transitions to 3. The landscape is 4 classes, each 90 minutes per day. Dufrene pointed out that this adapted class load might not just minimize COVID-19 health risks, but might improve students’ mental health as well, and make virtual learning a little more manageable.
One of the biggest conundrums of the return to class is just that: how do teachers give students the in-person connection they need if they’re learning remotely?
“Teachers can pay attention to students more,” Dufrene said about the return to block scheduling. “With a 90-minute planning period, teachers will have 45-minute office hours to touch base with every kid learning from home.”
The bell schedule at HHS has been updated:
- Opening bell/arrival – 7:50 a.m.
- 1st block – 7:55-9:30 a.m.
- Breakfast in class – 9:30-9:50 a.m.
- 2nd block – 9:55-11:30 a.m.
- 3rd block – 11:35 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
- Lunch periods
- Lunch A: 11:35 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
- Lunch B: 12:10-12:40 p.m.
- Lunch C: 12:45-1:15 p.m.
- Lunch D: 1:20-1:50 p.m.
- 4th block – 1:55-3:26 p.m.
- Dismissal – 3:26 p.m.
Five minutes will now be allotted between blocks for students to transition between classes, and they’re asked to stay on the right side of the hallways and stairs to minimize contact as much as possible. Upon their arrival at HHS, students will complete an online Wellness Screen daily in their 1st block classes.
When school went fully remote in March, the attitude was that it would resume in-person instruction in 2 weeks or so, Dufrene said.
“There was no training in distance learning. During the last 2 weeks of school, everyone was burnt out. We all need that social interaction.”
Zoom calls, videos and emails are just some of the ways Dufrene is expecting teachers to reach out to connect with their kids, and then in the spring the administration can weigh the pros and cons of continuing with the block schedule, and decide what direction to go in the future.
“The last thing I want is to be the new principal to come in and try to change the world,” he said. “But I think it’ll make us stronger.”
The HHS back-to-school plan, highlighting HHS-specific procedures is available on the Hampshire County Schools website (https://boe.hamp.k12.wv.us/) under the tab that reads, “20-21 School Re-Entry Plans for Covid-19,” including contact information for HHS administration, the screening process and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.