Filing opens Monday for 2022 campaigns
As filing for the 2022 elections nears, Hampshire County School Board’s president says she won’t seek another term.
Debbie Champ of Purgitsville said her decision comes first because of the increasing demands of a new job and for caring for her parents.
“I just don’t feel that I can commit the time I need to the position,” she said.
Filing begins Monday for elections that also will fill a new delegate district and nearly all of Romney’s Town Council.
On the May 10 primary ballot:
• The 2nd Congressional District seat (Alex Mooney incumbent);
• A State Senate 15th District seat (Charles Trump incumbent);
• House of Delegate seats in the 88th (no incumbent) and 89th districts (Ruth Rowan incumbent);
• County commissioner (Brian Eglinger incumbent);
• County Clerk (Eric Strite incumbent);
• Circuit Clerk (Sonja Embrey incumbent).
Nonpartisan positions on the May ballot:
• Three school board seats (Debbie Champ, Dee Dee Rinker and Ed Morgan incumbents);
• Conservation supervisor (James See III incumbent)
In addition, the political parties elect executives from each magisterial district in the May 10 election. Races in Romney’s June 14 election:
• Town recorder (Richard Shanholtzer incumbent);
• 5 council seats (John Duncan, Paula O’Brien, Bill Taylor, Savanna Morgret, Robin Pancake incumbents)
Romney has 5 of its 6 council positions up because 3 (Duncan, O’Brien and Taylor) are up for 4-year terms. The other 2 (Morgret and Pancake) go to the voters because those 2 women were appointed late last year to fill unexpired terms of Gary Smith and Derek Shreve, who resigned a few months after being elected last June.
The people elected to the unexpired terms will serve until 2025, along with Duncan Hott, the council’s senior member.
The congressional, state senate and delegate districts were redrawn after the 2020 census data was released.
The 2 delegate districts were also affected by the state’s decision to make all 100 house districts single-member.
The resulting map places 16-year incumbent Ruth Rowan in the 89th District, where she has already drawn an announced opponent, Darren Thorne.
But the 88th District, with parts of Hampshire and Mineral, has no incumbent.
Eglinger, Strite and Embrey are all expected to run for re-election to their 6-year terms.
Filing runs through Jan. 29, the last Saturday of the month. Congressional, senate and delegate candidates file with the secretary of state’s office.
County office seekers file at the County Courthouse.
