MARTINSBURG —Judge Carter Williams has his day in court next Tuesday.
The 22nd Circuit jurist will plead his case in front of a 9-member Judicial Hearing Board at the Berkeley County Judicial Center, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Williams is charged with 11 counts of judicial and professional misconduct, all stemming from run-ins with the law in Hardy County and 2 occasions when he apparently walked out of the Moorefield Walmart without paying for the items he took to his car.
The shopping charge was added to the other 10 in February and Williams, elected to the bench in 2016, indicated in his response to the charge that he intended to ask for its dismissal.
That’s apparently exactly what he did in a May 23 filing to the Supreme Court. The motion’s contents are under seal, meaning the arguments will not be disclosed publicly.
The Judicial Investigation Commission’s response to his motion, filed 2 days later, is likewise sealed.
Hearing Tuesday’s case will be a 9-member board that consists of 3 circuit judges, a senior status judge, a family court judge, a magistrate and 3 public members, all appointed by the State Supreme Court.
The Judicial Investigation Commission, Judicial Hearing Board and Judicial Disciplinary Commission are all arms of the State Supreme Court, which makes the final rulings on ethics issues concerning judges and lawyers.
The hearing board will decide findings of fact and interpret the law, but at the end of the day it only makes a recommendation to the State Supreme Court on disciplinary action if it upholds any of the charges.
The consequences Williams faces for judicial misconduct include admonishment, public reprimand or censure, fines or unpaid suspension for up to a year on each violation of the code.
In addition, the charges include alleged violations of professional conduct. Those carry separate penalties that can include suspension of Williams’ law license for up to 5 years.
The outcome won’t be known next week. The hearing board has 60 days to make its recommendations, and then the parties have 30 days to file objections.
If Williams or the Office of Disciplinary Counsel objects or if the Supreme Court doesn’t agree with the recommendations, then a hearing before the full court will be scheduled.
The Judicial Investigation Commission originally filed charges against Williams in October arising out of a traffic stop last July 11 by Moorefield policeman Deavonta Johnson, who said he observed the judge with a cellphone in his hand while behind the wheel.
Their interaction was captured on the officer’s body camera. During and after the call, Williams called or talked face to face with the Moorefield officer in charge that night, Moorefield’s police chief and former police chief, Moorefield’s mayor and Chief Judge Charles Carl.
Carl and Williams are the 2 judges for the 22nd Circuit that serves Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties.
“Judge Williams has admitted at all times since the encounter that he was agitated, frustrated, upset, impatient, and worried about his daughters who were then at his residence awaiting his arrival at the time of the traffic stop, and he was rude, impatient, and abrasive during the encounter — and nothing more,” his late-November response acknowledged.
The commission charged him with 10 counts of judicial and professional misconduct. February’s filing added an 11th charge.
The Feb. 14 charge says he violated 5 points of the Code of Judicial Conduct and 3 points of the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers.
The charging documents allege that on Aug. 18 of last year — after he was already under investigation for misconduct stemming from a July traffic stop — Williams checked himself out at the Moorefield Walmart without paying for roughly 10 items.
The matter was resolved in the following days by Williams paying for the items.
When the commission learned of the incident on Feb. 10, it quickly found out that Williams had been involved in a similar situation a year before.
On July 21, 2020, the charges contend, he self-checked out at the same Walmart, chatting with another person during the process, and walked off with $300 worth of merchandise.
Again, he later paid for the items. Walmart did not press criminal charges in either instance.
