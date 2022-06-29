CHARLESTON — West Virginia is using pandemic relief funds to launch an initiative to bolster the number of Emergency Medical Services workers across the state.
Gov. Jim Justice said last week the “EMS WV: Answer the Call” initiative is in response to the dwindling number of EMS professionals, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The program will use $10 million provided by the Emergency Management Crisis Fund, part of the CARES act passed in 2020.
“As we’ve seen over and over again during the pandemic, our EMS workers are absolute heroes. Whenever we need help, they are always the first ones to run to the fire,” Justice said. “But heroes like these don’t grow on trees. They’re few and far between and we need to act now to bring more of them into our state.”
Justice created the Emergency Management Crisis Fund last December.
West Virginia’s Community and Technical College System worked with legislators and EMS community partners to bolster the Answer the Call program by reviewing “current education and training opportunities for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and paramedic careers.”
Investments will include: “mobile ambulance simulators to allow educational programs to reach all of West Virginia – including the most rural and remote areas of the state, development of no-cost EMT training, training around mental health, EMS leadership, and geriatric EMS, medic packs for every EMS worker in West Virginia, investments to keep behavioral health providers in rural communities to limit the burden on EMS transportation, and a public relations campaign regarding EMS careers.”
They are also purchasing 5 mobile ambulance simulators, managed by Healthnet Aeromedical Services.
The CTC office has made 23 awards to 21 training facilities, totaling $870,000. In addition, 5,500 EMS packs containing essential EMS equipment and supplies are being sourced to EMS workers across the state.
Organizations, with the training capacity in their programs, who are interested in applying for Answer the Call can do so by emailing emsinitiative@wvhepc.edu.
