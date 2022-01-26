Parents are flooded with paperwork every single day of the year. But this year, they absolutely want to keep track of one key letter — Letter 6419, to be sent to you by none other than the Internal Revenue Service.
Do not throw this letter away. Keep it with all of your other important tax paperwork, including your W-2s.
Repeat: keep this letter to do your taxes.
The IRS said in early January that it started issuing these letters in December to those who received advance child tax credit money last year. But many parents had yet to spot this letter in the mail as of Jan. 19.
The IRS kicked off the tax season on Monday (Jan. 24).
Some families may want to hold off a bit when it comes to filing a return until they spot the letter, which can help file them an accurate return and avoid delays.
Others who don’t want to wait may need to review their own records and check their specific information at the IRS “Child Tax Credit Update Portal Site.”
Someone who normally does not make enough money to be required to file a tax return will still need to keep this letter to claim extra money that could be owed for the child tax credit when they file a 2021 federal income tax return.
Even if you had $0 in income,” the IRS notes, “you could have received advance Child Tax Credit payments if you were eligible.”
When did the advanced child tax credit arrive?
Families who received the advance child tax credit in 2021— the money went out from July through December — must reconcile what they received last year with what their financial situation is this year, and file a Schedule 8812.
The monthly advance payments were designed so that half the total credit amount would be paid in advance monthly payments over those six months of 2021.
The tax filer will claim the other half when filing a 2021 income tax return. The IRS issued the first advance payment on July 15, 2021.
What does Letter 6419 look like?
While many have not yet seen the letter, I reviewed a sample copy that is posted online at IRS.gov. It was found on the IRS page called “Understanding Your Letter 6419.”
Letter 6419 is a black-and-white one-page letter with an IRS logo on the top left corner. It is issued by the Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service.
The letter has a big box at the top stating: “2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) Payments.”
The letter states in bold: “Keep this important tax information. You need it to prepare your 2021 income tax return.”
The very top of the correspondence does not state “Letter 6419” in bold letters across the top. But it is marked as “Letter 6419” on the very bottom right-hand corner.
The term “Letter 6419” is also listed in Box 1 at the top of the letter in the sentence that refers to married couples filing a joint return for the tax year 2021.
Will I get one or 2 of these IRS letters?
Great question. You might expect one letter. After all, a married couple that files a joint return sends in one tax return, so it would be logical that one couple would receive one letter. But that’s not the case at all.
The IRS will be sending two letters — and you’re going to need to keep both of them — to married couples filing a joint return, according to April Walker, lead manager for tax practice and ethics with the American Institute of CPAs.
According to instructions on the example posted at IRS.gov: “If you file a joint return for tax year 2021, you must add the amounts in Box 1 from both Letters 6419 and enter the total amount on Schedule 8812.”
Keep both letters. Do not assume you got a duplicate letter out of the blue and throw one away. o
