Bad weather

A downed tree on Route 28 was one of the biggest instances of “storm damage” after Monday’s severe forecast.

Hampshire County was spared the brunt of the storm damage earlier this week – though numerous severe weather warnings had residents battening down the hatches.

Hampshire was under a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service, as well as a tornado watch and multiple warnings about possible flooding and high wind speeds.

