Hampshire County was spared the brunt of the storm damage earlier this week – though numerous severe weather warnings had residents battening down the hatches.
Hampshire was under a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service, as well as a tornado watch and multiple warnings about possible flooding and high wind speeds.
But other than a short period of heavy rain, spotty instances of hail, gusts of wind and a couple of downed trees, Hampshire County waited out the storm warnings Monday afternoon and evening and emerged relatively unscathed.
There were maybe 100 folks without power in the Points area, said Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and a tree down over Route 28 that has since been cleared.
Besides that? Not much to report, for all of the warnings Hampshire got.
Topper Shutt, chief meteorologist for WUSA9, reported Monday that, “the threat for severe weather this afternoon and evening is as high as I have seen it since…2012.”
Initial radar images shared all over social media by EMS agencies, meteorologists and the National Weather Service showed Hampshire County as being smack-dab in the middle of the danger zone – though as Monday evening rumbled on, the risk seemed to dwindle.
In Romney, Monday evening was marked by off-and-on rain and bursts of thunder and lightning, but nothing more serious.
Western counties in the Mountain State got hit much harder than Hampshire did; in Preston County and the Morgantown area, the severe weather affected about 23,000 Mon Power customers, said spokesperson Hannah Catlett.
Plus, there were multiple reports in that area of trees and power lines down, wind damage and a structure fire that was potentially caused by a lightning strike.
To the east, areas of northern Virginia and Maryland were hit pretty hard – Hagerstown, Md. got hit with sizable hail, and the Baltimore region saw the snapping of utility poles in Westminster.
