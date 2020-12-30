Over on the Living section cover (Page 1C), we highlight some of the most memorable events, big and small, from 2020 and take a look back at some of our favorite images of the year.
But the big events and the little ones — and all those in between — are about people, the people we pass every day and yet often don’t know.
Here’s a final roll call of friends and neighbors we’re glad we had the chance to tell you about this year, some for the last time.
Final tributes
For those who left us in 2020:
Glenwood Johnson, the Bloomery native who loved his community and its history.
Paul Clovis, who came to Hampshire County as a young football coach and stayed to make his mark on Trojan athletics in football and cross country as well as athletic director
Dr. Zinnia Giron who with her husband, Nabal, cared for the health of people here for 43 years
Jonathon Benjamin Adams, a rising freshman, who came to Hampshire County to escape the Covid pandemic, only to lose his life tragically
Kaitlyn Parmer HHS senior, a 16-year-old Hampshire student killed in a single-vehicle crash at Mount Storm
Grady Bradfield, the former county commissioner from High View who loved to laugh and meet people
James “Pete” and Shirley Burkett, the couple who made Points home for the folks there, running a store that catered to their country needs
Neighbors who made a mark
Ethan Sowers, who saw an outpouring of community support after his car accident at the end of 2019.
Janet Hockman, the Capon Bridge artist who brought “Solitude Fine Art Studio” to the Hampshire County arts scene.
Tess Carpenter, a Capon Bridge teen whose incredible faith is carrying her through her recovery from a brain tumor.
Chloe Jones, who worked with the ladies at The Soft Cloth Shop in Romney to collect affordable prom dresses for HHS students.
Ernie Dellatore, an architect with McKinley Designs, who worked hand-in-hand with the school board to develop the bond call.
Cali Kobasiar, an HHS swimmer who broke her own record for the 100-yard breaststroke.
Anita Adkins, a WVSB braille teacher whose passions for writing and teaching led to her new book, “Good Friends.”
Bella Bauserman, a small but strong fighter from Augusta who went toe-to-toe with Posterior Fossa Syndrome.
Bryan Steward, whose medical marijuana pitch sold the health board on the benefits of “Curative Growth.”
George and Thelma Beam, who celebrated 78 years together this year.
Forrest Moreland, a HHS grad whose stint as a Diamond Mountain Hotshot heated up with the raging wildfires in California.
George Miller, who knocked off 7-term incumbent Daryl Cowles in the Republican primary.
Matthew Trimble, the 19-year-old from Kirby who brought a young voice to the school board.
Kristy Cheshire, a kindergarten teacher who was shattered that she couldn’t say goodbye to her students when schools closed in March.
Jessi Edwards, an ’04 HHS grad taking the pageant world by storm, crowned Miss U.S. Plus World.
Abigail Parsons, a Romney native whose career in talent booking landed her a job casting for a COVID-19 YouTube special.
Kaley McDermeit, an HHS senior whose resilience in the face of her life’s challenges gave her perspective this year.
Jo Jones and Kathleen O’Brien, who raised over $5,000 for charity by selling homemade masks nationwide.
Mike Dufrene, who left John Handley High School to step into the role of principal at HHS.
Kristin Mumpower, a parent of a 2020 HHS grad, who planned a prom event and refused to let the virus dampen school spirit.
Sarah Ladd, the Augusta teen who balances a budding business, farm life and her schoolwork.
Lindsey Kline, who fought many medical battles and sought a kidney donor this summer.
V. Lynn Moore, the Rio artist who gave the Rio Turtle a groovy makeover.
Matilda, the aforementioned Rio Turtle (she has a name!).
Jodie Dean Long, who came back to Hampshire to take the helm of Slanesville Elementary as principal.
Apryl Dawson, whose hard work at Pathways has helped it expand.
Brett Hano, a HHS freshman Eagle Scout who spearheaded the effort to build a Plexiglass shelter at the Hampshire Center, allowing visitors to see their loved ones safely.
The 3 in a Jeep crew (Josh Slocum, Caroline Wylie and Gilly), whose cross-country trip resulted in gorgeous photos, fun memories and unforgettable experiences.
Debbie Richard, a W.Va. author whose book “Hills of Home” saw shelves in WVSB classrooms this fall.
Al Leonard, 102, who did his civic duty by voting in Romney on Election Day.
Norwood Haines, who, at 99, cites a healthy diet and exercise as his aging secret.
Cole Shaffer, whose monster buck made waves on Thanksgiving.
Nicole Connell, who as both a school and ICU nurse, is relying on her faith to strengthen her during the pandemic.
