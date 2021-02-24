After 20 years in the same location, the Division of Motor Vehicles office in Romney is apparently closing today.
A new DMV office opens Monday in the plaza south of the Keyser Wal-Mart, says the contractor who has the 5-year lease for the facility.
DMV has not confirmed either the closing nor the opening.
The local DMV office manager, Charles Russell, said his supervisor, Tabitha Holiday, had to release any information. Holiday, in turn, referred an inquiry to DMV spokeswoman Natalie Holcomb in Charleston, who did not respond to a phone call that reached her voicemail.
Office workers said today — Wednesday, Feb. 24 — is the last day the Romney DMV will be open.
Jeff Keiss, who holds the lease on the Keyser-area facility, said he anticipates that office to open Monday, March 1.
“We’re there,” Keiss said Friday. “We’re just putting in the final touches. Carpenters are putting the casework in it. We’re right on schedule.”
A motorcycle test track “will be completed when weather permits,” he said.
The 8,000-square-foot facility is in the Potomac Plaza off Route 220.
DMV unexpectedly announced in December that it would move the office from Romney to Keyser.
The agency had signaled that it wanted a new home in the Romney area in September when it solicited interested for a facility that would meet its needs, including a motorcycle test track, slightly expanded space and more parking than the office that is closing.
But DMV quietly canceled that solicitation and in November published a new one in the Mineral News-Tribune, asking for similar specifications and adding the need for access to I-68.
A month later, DMV announced it had awarded a contract to Keiss for the office at Potomac Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.