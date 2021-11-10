ROMNEY — Toys from the Heart is back in action this month, setting up for the holiday season and preparing to spread Christmas cheer here in Hampshire County.
The Toys from the Heart program has been active every Christmas season for around 20 years now, providing toys to local families free of charge thanks to community donations.
Rebecca Arnold, who runs the organization, said that things are really ramping up for them at “Esther’s House” in Romney.
“We are very busy,” she said. “We’re trying to get sets of toys together, put unfinished or incomplete sets up and start setting up the house.”
Toys from the Heart began around 20 year ago by Esther Smallwood, who was a kindergarten teacher and a member of the Methodist Church in Romney. She saw that there were many local families who could use help around Christmastime, so she began the program.
There’s a lot of detail work that goes into getting Esther’s House ready for the annual toy giveaway, and this year, Arnold said she’s grateful to be working with the Knights Templar, who have been donating items to be used for raffles that benefit the community organization.
“The partnership with the Knights Templar has been a blessing for Esther’s House,” Arnold said.
Arnold added that the organization has done 3 raffles so far, and are currently on their 4th. The money from the raffle ticket sales goes toward purchasing additional needed items for the Christmas toy giveaway. The current raffle features a Cricut Maker (a cutting machine perfect for professional or creative projects) and a cornhole set from the National Cornhole League.
Raffle tickets can be bought at several Romney locations, including the First United Methodist Church office from 9 a.m. until noon, Monday through Thursday, as well as Romney Diner, Lost Mountain BBQ, and of course, the Esther’s House location itself (the sea-foam green, Victorian-style house right next to the First United Methodist Church in Romney) on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Arnold said that right now, she has 2 volunteers that are helping her prepare Esther’s House for the giveaway (she called them “a real blessing”), but that she could really use a few more when it gets closer to the Christmas season. The giveaway officially begins Dec. 7, and for the first 3 weeks of the giveaway, Esther’s House will be open for 3 days a week.
“We will also have 2 evenings scheduled to accommodate those parents or grandparents who are unable to come in the daytime to ‘shop,’” added Arnold.
For folks interested in volunteering to help with the preparations for Esther’s House, or for any additional information about donations, volunteering or hours, Arnold can be reached at 301-338-4696. o
