It’s time to put your ballot where your mouth is.
Early voting starts today, absentee voting has been going on for weeks and Election Day is less than 2 weeks away.
So go vote already.
You know which candidates you support — or oppose — so show up at the polls and cast your vote. It’s that simple.
Everyone has heard the campaigning on all sides. Now’s the time to stand and be counted.
There’s a lot at stake, from the leadership of this nation to who will head the prosecutor’s office in Hampshire County for the next 4 years.
And there are a couple of issues on the local ballot that we think you should support — the fire levy and the library levy.
They both need a yes vote from 60 percent of the people who go to the polls and they deserve to get it.
The consequences would be disastrous if either failed.
If previous elections are any indicator, maybe 7,000 of you will vote in Hampshire County. That’s more than half of the 13,216 people who are registered, but it’s barely a third of the nearly 20,000 adults in the county.
If you didn’t bother to register or don’t bother to vote, don’t go complaining about how things turn out. You made your choice.
The point is this: If you’re registered, voting has never been easier or more critical. As Nike says, just do it.
