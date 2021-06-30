Hampshire corn’s in time for the 4th
Spring Valley Farms had its first corn picked yesterday morning, and in the afternoon it was on sale and ready for the flocks of folks looking to supplement their holiday picnic meals.
Spring Valley’s Eli Cook explained that the early corn would be on sale for $6.99 a dozen, 60 cents an ear or 120 ears for $60, and he pointed out some of the reasons why early corn is more expensive.
“You have to plant it in plastic and cover it,” he said. “The soil needs to be above 50 degrees.” This crop of early corn was planted around March 27, Cook said, and there has been a stretch of strange weather this spring that has kept things interesting.
“We’ve had a lot of cold nights and weird weather spells,” Cook mused. “The other week it was 45 degrees at night for a few nights, and corn just doesn’t grow.”
These cold nights resulted in a bit of bad news for the other big grower of the summer delicacy, Arnold Farm: for the 2nd year in a row, the farm’s early crop won’t be ready for July 4.
“We always shoot for July 4, and we’ve always had it in time, for 13, 14 years now,” said John Arnold III. “Except the last 2 years.”
Because of the series of cold nights, Arnold said the corn was stopped in its tracks, though it should be available soon.
“I’m thinking by the end of next week, hopefully I’ll have some corn,” Arnold said. “For the 1st week or 2, it won’t be an abundance, but the later corn, which is always the better corn anyway, all of that looks good right now.”
The 1st of the late corn crop should be available within the next week and a half, and will be on sale into August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.