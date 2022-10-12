SLANESVILLE — Excavation equipment is beginning to arrive at the Slanesville and Augusta sites for the new elementary schools – an exciting development for Hampshire County Schools to start seeing action.

“What we have done is, because of the market and working with the architects, we went ahead and did site prep with North and Central (schools) to be able to gauge the market,” explained Superintendent Jeff Pancione. “Those 2 sites will go ahead and, under the period of time, be ready to go.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.