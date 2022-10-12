SLANESVILLE — Excavation equipment is beginning to arrive at the Slanesville and Augusta sites for the new elementary schools – an exciting development for Hampshire County Schools to start seeing action.
“What we have done is, because of the market and working with the architects, we went ahead and did site prep with North and Central (schools) to be able to gauge the market,” explained Superintendent Jeff Pancione. “Those 2 sites will go ahead and, under the period of time, be ready to go.”
The wheels of progress might be turning slowly, but with equipment arriving at the sites around the county, boots on the ground is good news, indeed.
Right now, Pancione said, Hurricane Ian is actually a little bit of a worry – the storm might affect the market.
“Certainly the hurricane is a concern,” he said, “and what it will do to lumber prices and demand.”
He added that the new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary School is facing a bit of a shortage challenge as well – trying to get a HVAC system installed.
“They’re waiting on the HVAC equipment, so that may slow it down a little,” Pancione said, but pointed out that right now, the gym is probably 95 percent completed. HVAC equipment is a necessary part of the process at this point, because the flooring and the interior needs to be dried out.
As far as interior colors go, Pancione said, the scheme will be as close as possible to the rest of the school, and the flooring in the new gym will also have a little bit of purple in it.
The gym has been constructed ahead of schedule up until this point, with a projected completion time before Christmas.
The site for the new West Elementary School has hit a few snags as well, but the Economic Development Authority and director Eileen Johnson have said that the goal is to have the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital down by spring.
