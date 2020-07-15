When schools were closed in March, Kendra Wolford wasn’t alone in treating it like a mini-vacation.
“I was excited, I thought I was going to get a little break from senior year,” she said. “One of my friends made a joke the day we left; she was acting like we’d never see each other again, and we all just kind of laughed it off.”
Wolford, the salutatorian of Hampshire High School’s Class of 2020, and the rest of her peers didn’t know that the day in March when Gov. Jim Justice closed the schools would be their last day of senior year.
“It kind of set in that our senior year was ripped away from us,” Wolford added. “We wouldn’t actually see some of the people in our class again. We didn’t get the prom, the graduation, the senior prank, and all the little things.”
Though COVID-19 brought her senior year to an abrupt halt, Wolford said that her 4 years on Sunrise Summit were “like a roller coaster,” with ups and downs and lots of emotions.
“I remember when I was a freshman, walking into that school scared to death,” she recalled. “My favorite memory would be getting to meet different people that I became so close with, that I never thought I’d be friends with.”
During her senior year, Wolford was secretary of both the National Honor Society and the German National Honors Society at HHS, and she played volleyball during her first 2 years at the school.
“I also took AP and honors classes throughout my high school career and some college courses on top of that,” she added. “I started working at Mountain Top Restaurant as a waitress the summer of sophomore year, and I’ve worked there ever since.”
While Wolford stayed busy balancing her classes, her extracurricular organizations and just navigating the constant ups and downs of being a high schooler, she said her parents were some of her biggest supporters.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without them pushing me to strive for my best,” she mentioned.
She also credited her boyfriend, Trent Corbin, who passed away last July, for always being there for her.
“He was my go-to person throughout my high school career,” she said. “He made going to that place a little easier.”
With her high school career behind her, Wolford is looking toward her future at West Virginia University, and she hopes to major in exercise physiology and continue to medical school from there.
Her advice for the HHS students behind her?
“Enjoy high school while it lasts. Those 4 years fly by, but they were some of the best years of my life,” she said. “It’s a scary thing, thinking about going off to college and practically starting over, but it’s also going to be good.”
