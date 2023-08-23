ROMNEY — The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia recently honored Romney teacher Katherine Mariska as a “Recycling Champion” for her contribution to green education in the Mountain State.
Mariska, a special education teacher at Romney Elementary, encourages her students to embrace environmental stewardship.
In October, her class buried a school breakfast and dug it up on Earth Day the following spring. Once students witnessed how unchanged the plastic fork, juice cup and straw were, the class stopped using single-use items and started composting food waste.
The class takes part in the West Virginia Climate Change Professional Development program and learns how to recycle paper, plastic and cardboard. In addition, Romney Elementary students have collected over 236 pounds of plastic film for the Trex School Challenge.
On the personal side of things, Mariska takes school materials destined for disposal to local recycling centers in Hampshire County and Cumberland.
She recently installed a compost pallet system with the help of community and school volunteers. She and her students collect scrap food from the cafeteria, grass clippings from the community and coffee grounds from a local coffee shop. The compost is then used in the school’s raised garden beds to provide hands-on learning.
Leading by example, Mariska frequently rides her bike to work.
Mariska’s philosophy is that taking care of the environment is not a single act or project with tidy hours, but includes the choices we make and actions we take each day. The daily actions of her class help to enrich garden soil, reduce our single-use plastic waste and lead the wider school community to make better choices.
The Recycling Coalition, in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Protection, the Solid Waste Management Board and the state’s 50 solid waste authorities, regularly honors Recycling Champions who reach beyond their normal responsibilities to contribute time and service to support the recycling industry in West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.