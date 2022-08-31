BECKLEY — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents.
In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive Management, a research firm contracted by the WVDNR to conduct the study, asking them to participate in a brief telephone survey about black bears and black bear management.
Residents will be selected at random, which is necessary to maintain a scientifically valid study. If you receive a call at home or on your cell phone regarding this study, please consider participating to assist the agency in better understanding opinions on issues related to black bears in West Virginia. Residents may also receive a text message with a link to the survey.
This study builds on previous surveys to assess attitudes toward black bears the WVDNR and Responsive Management conducted in 2017, 2012 and 2006. The study will include an analysis of trends in opinions and attitudes. The data will then be used to update the state’s Black Bear Management Plan.
Responsive Management is an internationally recognized public opinion and attitude survey research firm specializing in natural resource and outdoor recreation issues. Its mission is to help natural resource and outdoor recreation agencies and organizations better understand and work with their constituents, customers and the public.
