ROMNEY — The Honeybee Community Choir’s annual “Celtic and More” concert returns this weekend, and this year’s charitable cause is the Romney pool project – an effort on the forefront of minds countywide as this steamy summer rolls lazily on.
The choir put on their “Celtic and More” 2022 show in March around St. Patrick’s Day, and raised money for the purchase of new Christmas decorations to replace those that burned in the WVSDB Administration Building fire that February.
The choir is celebrating its seventh birthday this year, said director Elizabeth Podsiadlo – that’s seven years of offering singers and musicians an outlet for their craft.
“Singers need an outlet,” Podsiadlo said, and emphasized that sometimes, performing in a church choir isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.
That’s where a community choir comes in.
“We have three younger members who have joined us,” she said, “and one of them said, ‘I didn’t know adults sang in choirs after high school.’”
Here in Hampshire County, they certainly do – and close friendship and bonds are created as a result.
“So many people have met their best friends here (with the choir),” Podsiadlo explained.
Building friendships and offering a creative outlet and a way for singers here to strengthen their craft is the choir’s goal, and it’s not the work of just one or two musicians. It’s a team, Podsiadlo said.
“It’s 100 percent supported by a group effort,” she said. “The success of the program isn’t the outcome of the concerts, but the process of every rehearsal.”
Podsiadlo holds rehearsals twice a week, once on Thursday nights and once on Sunday afternoons. Many of the members of the choir attend both rehearsals, though that isn’t required. This choir is a devoted group, Podsiadlo admitted.
The “Celtic and More” concert, in affiliation with the Hampshire County Arts Council, will be held this Saturday, July 15, starting at 4 p.m. in the Brannon Building’s auditorium.
(The Brannon Building is located on the WVSDB campus, on the corner of Birch Lane and Antigo Place.)
While the concert doesn’t have a set ticket price, there’s a suggested donation of $10, with proceeds going to the complete redo of the Romney pool – a pool that Podsiadlo said she herself learned to swim in.
The choir will bring lilting harmonies from Celtic tunes – and the “and more” in the program’s name covers the group’s slight deviation from the Emerald Isle-style music with a few surprises.
The auditorium will seat about 100 guests, Podsiadlo said, and there will be a small reception afterwards.
