Honeybee Community Choir

Members of the Honeybee Community Choir pictured at the 2018 WV Peach Festival

ROMNEY — The Honeybee Community Choir’s annual “Celtic and More” concert returns this weekend, and this year’s charitable cause is the Romney pool project – an effort on the forefront of minds countywide as this steamy summer rolls lazily on.

The choir put on their “Celtic and More” 2022 show in March around St. Patrick’s Day, and raised money for the purchase of new Christmas decorations to replace those that burned in the WVSDB Administration Building fire that February.

