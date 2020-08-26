Circle Nov. 3 on your calendars because across West Virginia, and the rest of the United States, voters have one very important ballot to cast that day.
This year marks the presidential election and normally voters turn out to the polls in droves. But, at least for this year anyway, that may not happen.
Here is why and it has nothing to do with politics.
First, COVID-19 has created a situation in our society where many people don’t want to put themselves at risk of acquiring or spreading the contagion. So, they choose to stay home and have limited what they do when they go out. Therefore, they are probably not as willing to go to the polls where they could potentially be around other people either potentially infected with or who are potentially sick from the virus.
Second, our elections officials have created a way for voters to cast their vote by mail. Plus there is always the option of hand delivering your ballot to your local elections office. This would eliminate the need for someone going to the poll if they do not feel safe doing so.
For that, we need to tip our collective hats to our agile elections officials who devised a way to ensure that every person who wants to vote can. Those ballots will be handled in the same manner that absentee ballots have been handled for decades.
In other words, this isn’t entirely new.
Now, I’m not here to tell you who you should vote for the first Tuesday in November. You are intelligent enough to make up your own mind when it comes to whom you feel should be running your local, state or federal government.
There are two main political party candidates, and then there is a space for write-in votes. In that space you could cast a vote for your candidate who did not make it through the primary, or Mickey Mouse, Darth Vader and all those colorful candidates who find themselves in the “other” category when the percentages are broken down.
It doesn’t matter to me who you vote for, I encourage you to do your research and vote for whom you think is the best choice to represent your ideals.
So, essentially what we have here is one choice you have to make in order for your voice to be heard in government — vote at the polls or deliver you ballot by mail or hand.
Here is some important information you need to know for the upcoming general election.
• The deadline to register to vote in West Virginia is Oct. 13, and Oct. 16 if you are mailing in your registration.
• Voter registration is available online, and early voting begins Oct. 21.
• For absentee and mail-in voting, the ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by your local elections office no later than Nov. 4.
• Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Contact your local elections office to find out where your polling place is located.
So each and every election cycle, I always hear from people who don’t vote. Some people don’t feel their government truly represents them and others think their vote doesn’t matter.
Your vote matters. You know how I know?
Last year, NASA Astronaut Col. Drew Morgan believed voting is so important and that his voice needed heard that he cast his ballot from the International Space Station via email.
What’s your excuse, again? Everyone, get out and vote.
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher for the Hampshire Review and Spirit of Jefferson. Reach him at 304-822-3871 or email brent@hampshirereview.com.
