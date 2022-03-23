March 14: Christopher Allen Elliott, 63, of Springfield was arrested for Assault.
March 14: Kristi Jo Sweitzer, 42, of Accident, Md., was arrested for DUI with Minor, and Child Neglect (Misdemeanor).
March 18: Stanley John Klimas, 53, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Lorazepam.
March 14-20
Total calls:101
Alarms: 5
Animals: 3
Agency assists: 4
Basic service: 4
Burglary/fraud: 6
Civil/trespass: 3
Deaths: 0
Property destruction: 1
Security/well-being checks: 11
Domestic: 6
Drug/alcohol/OD: 6
Fights/assaults: 8
Juvenile: 0
Missing person: 0
Noise/nuisance: 3
Psychiatric/behavioral: 7
Suspicious activity: 8
Traffic: 14
Vehicle accident: 4
