Hampshire County’s 8 fire companies can breathe a collective sigh of relief.
Voters overwhelmingly renewed their all-important levy for 5 more years Tuesday.
The levy passed with 73-percent approval — well above the 60 percent required by state law. It easily surpassed the 66-percent approval it received the last time it was up for renewal, in 2016.
“It was a good voter turnout,” said Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons. “I’m very grateful to the voters who turned out for it.”
With all 23 precincts counted, the levy led 6,376-2,907.
Passage means people who live in their own homes will be billed 1.5 cents for each $100 of assessed real property value, the same as it has been since 2017.
A typical property owner will pay $11.85 a year, less than $1 a month. Properties are assessed at 60 percent of market value. The county’s average assessed value of $79,000 would indicate an appraisal of about $132,000.
Owners of rental properties, commercial properties and utilities pay higher rates.
But the levy approved Tuesday doesn’t kick in until July 2022. Levies are approved for 5-year terms and the current levy began in 2017.
The 1.5-percent levy is expected to raise a total of $551,580, divided among the county’s 8 fire companies.
“There weren’t very many negatives against it,” Parsons noted.
If the levy had failed a couple of dire consequences awaited the county.
First, some companies were not expected to be able to afford to stay in operation.
Second, particularly in areas without fire companies, insurance rates for homeowners would have skyrocketed.
The levy was all the more critical this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled most fundraising efforts.
Fire departments depend on levy funds to help pay the bills — though they never actually see the money. The funds remain in the county clerk’s office, to which bills are submitted that must be approved by the county clerk as legitimate expenses before being paid.
A state surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies provides some additional income to volunteer fire departments, similarly restricted in use. An annual audit assures this money also is properly spent.
Review Correspondent Sydney Maurer contributed to this report.
