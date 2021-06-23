CAPON BRIDGE — Two projects which should encourage tourism were approved by the Capon Bridge Town Council at their meeting June 8 — the installation of a long-awaited public access boat ramp on the Cacapon River and the renovation of what will become a 5-suite “bed without breakfast” to house visitors in the middle of town.
Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations for the Wildlife Resources Section of the Department of Natural Resources requested the building permit for the DNR’s concrete boat ramp. It will include a gravel parking lot and be located just within the town limits on Christian Church Road.
No major changes are planned, he said, assuring the council that the construction would be “mostly keeping to the lay of the land.”
The land for the facility was donated to the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust by Sarah Johns of Kitty Hawk, N. C., in 2015 and purchased by the DNR the following year, with plans to develop the site for a boat launch.
The sale was in accord with Johns’ wishes that the 1-acre property be sold and the proceeds used to protect the land trust’s holdings in the area.
At the time DNR fisheries biologist Brandon Keplinger had described the plans as part of the DNR’s efforts to provide public access at regular intervals along Cacapon, “to establish the stream as a major float-trip and fishing destination.”
The DNR’s other local public access sites on the Cacapon include a boat ramp upriver at the bridge carrying Capon Springs Road across the Cacapon and a “carry down” boat ramp downriver, 3 miles north of town on Cold Stream Road.
Council members said they were glad to see plans moving forward and approved the application for the permit, but only after they discussed with Brown the concerns of local residents who questioned locating the entrance to the facility on a sharp curve on Christian Church Road.
Brown said the road’s 25 mph speed limit should slow traffic enough to prevent accidents.
Local developer Tim Reese requested a building permit to renovate the house at 2925 Northwestern Pike, across the road from the Farmer’s Daughter, into overnight housing for visitors to Capon Bridge. Purchased after it went into foreclosure, the house is currently divided into 3 apartments.
Reese described the planned renovations as minor — adding 3 bathrooms to the 5-bedroom, 2-bath property, upgrading the electric and installing a heat pump, along with drywall and paint.
He said the house had acquired 5 entrances as it expanded over the years, which will allow development of 5 private suites, each with its own entrance, to be offered as overnight accommodations on Airbnb.
The business will operate without on-site staff, with guests paying in advance and receiving the combination to a lock box with a key at the suite door. It will provide accommodations currently lacking for tourists or anyone else looking for a place to stay overnight in Capon Bridge.
Reese assured the Town Council that he will not offer food and would rip out the kitchen, so there would be no need for the grease trap that the town’s sewer ordinance would otherwise require.
He noted the proximity of Greg’s Restaurant and the River House for meal service as he described his plans as “a bed without breakfast.”
Last week Reese told the Review he will be ready to apply for a business permit in July.
He will call the project Basswood, for a “magnificent” linden tree on the property — a name chosen for its connection “both to the river and the forests that surround us.”
Reese’s previous projects In Capon Bridge have included the Farmer’s Daughter, The River House and the art studios and Cat and the Fiddle music school on Capon School Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.