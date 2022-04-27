The wheels are turning in preparation for the Hampshire County Fair, and in the pageant world, the hunt is on.
The annual competition is looking for candidates for this year’s fair competition, both the “Teen” competition (for younger candidates) and the “Miss” pageant.
Teens between the age of 13 and 18 who aren’t seniors in high school can join the “Teen” competition, partaking in a private interview, physical fitness, talent, evening gown and on-stage question component during the fair on July 25 at 7 p.m. (the Monday of the fair week).
“Miss” candidates have to be between that ages of 17 and 26, and are allowed to be a high school senior. Candidates will compete in an interview, a talent category, evening gown and on-stage question. There will be no swimsuit portion of the competition.
Rehearsals for the fair pageant will be the week of July 18, with a dress rehearsal on July 24 at 7 p.m., the night before the real deal.
Any young lady interested in either the “Teen” or “Miss” pageants can contact Suellen Racey at either 703-216-1648 or the Expressions Dance Studio, or Brenda Pyles at 304-496-7277.
Last year, Augusta’s Savannah Kangas took the title of Miss Hampshire County Fair 2021. Hope Bond wore the crown as Miss Mountain Laurel, Lexi Whetzel smiled and danced her way to become Miss Hampshire County Fair’s Outstanding Teen, and Madison DeShong took the title of Miss Mountain Laurel’s Outstanding Teen. Anyone interested in being involved with this year’s competition can reach any of last year’s winners on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.