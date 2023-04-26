Cummings

SHANKS — A Shanks woman has been arrested after her housemate was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon, Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions said.

Jill R. Cummings, 44, was charged by deputies with malicious wounding and using a firearm in commission of a felony. As of Tuesday morning, she was still being held in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on $30,000 cash-only bond, Sions confirmed.

