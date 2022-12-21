Last week’s ice storm had Hampshire County slipping up and down the roads, battling the cold and dealing with the dark as slick conditions and power outages spread through the region.
Outages began early Thursday morning, and by Monday afternoon, still over 700 Potomac Edison customers were without power, mostly in the Sunrise Summit, Slanesville and Levels areas.
By the Review’s deadline Tuesday afternoon, only 169 people still reported outages in Hampshire County.
Last Thursday, the county was under an “ice storm warning,” and businesses and county schools closed their doors or delayed opening to curb the amount of people out on the roads.
As more and more homes went without power Thursday, Dec. 15, the County Commission signed off on a local “State of Emergency,” allowing the county’s Emergency Management team to get some local support, said Brian “Tad” Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“It wasn’t widespread enough, with only 1 county affected,” for Gov. Jim Justice to consider it a statewide emergency, Malcolm explained, and since Potomac Edison is a private business, the amount of external aid available from the state level is really limited.
“It was such a struggle because the electrical grid is such a specified, trained profession that I don’t know what the governor’s resources could have done,” he added.
Troy Conard, a lead lineman with Potomac Edison, has been doing it for 33 years, and he said on the 1st day of a storm, you never really know what to expect. It was no different during last week’s “wintry mix.”
“We worked through the rain and ice the 1st day, and tried to restore outages as they came in,” he said. “As the morning went along, we could see that the outages were more than what we could handle without help.”
The linemen worked 16 hours that day, he said, and the next day started receiving help from other company crews, as well as contractor crews.
Linemen have been working nonstop to restore power to homes in Hampshire, but the job isn’t really a quick or easy one. Potomac Edison spokesperson Hannah Catlett said Monday that as a whole, the company has restored power to around 30,000 customers since the storm hit last week.
She also emphasized that trees caused the biggest problem as far as outages during the storm.
“The main issue for us was heavy ice accumulating on the trees, causing them to fall over. The branches took power lines down with them,” she detailed.
When the storm began late last Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, it didn’t sound like much was happening, but “ice mounts up quick” on the lines and poles, Malcolm said, and its sheer weight led to the outages.
Catlett called it an “around-the-clock” effort for linemen.
“You know, they’d get one thing fixed (but then) have something else knocked out,” she said.
Many of the linemen themselves didn’t have power until the 2nd or 3rd day, Conard said.
“Customers come first,” he said. “On the last days of the storms, the numbers start to drop of restored customers, and the morale amongst the crews seems to pick up.”
Hampshire County Emergency Management also opened a warming shelter Thursday afternoon at the Romney fire hall for anyone who might need a place to warm up and get out of the cold and dark. Friday morning, Pastor Don Kesner with Christ Community Church in Augusta announced that the church would also be open for families who might need something to eat, a place to warm up and, if needed, a place to stay overnight.
Malcolm said he couldn’t recall outages so widely affecting Hampshire County since 2012. Even the 911 center on Jersey Mountain Road in Romney suffered during the outage, but after getting it hooked up to a generator, it was up and running.
The 911 Center was “inundated” with calls about power outages, they posted on their Facebook page on Friday. They reminded folks that while the 911 center is aware of outages, they are not the entity with information on estimated restoration times, and directed folks back to Potomac Edison for outages and downed power lines.
The outages were all over the place; they weren’t relegated to one corner of the county or another. Nearly every Hampshire County burg experienced the power going out for at least some period of time, from Sunrise Summit to Augusta to Hanging Rock to Capon Bridge, up to Slanesville, Bloomery and Springfield and down to High View, Kirby and Purgitsville.
“The problems we saw were widespread,” Malcolm said simply. “None of the county was spared.”
