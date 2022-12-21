Esther Colebank

A chilly, tranquil scene from Esther Colebank’s porch off Grassy Lick Road.

Last week’s ice storm had Hampshire County slipping up and down the roads, battling the cold and dealing with the dark as slick conditions and power outages spread through the region.

Outages began early Thursday morning, and by Monday afternoon, still over 700 Potomac Edison customers were without power, mostly in the Sunrise Summit, Slanesville and Levels areas.

Kerri Haza

