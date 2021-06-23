ROMNEY — Anyone buying water in bulk from the town system started paying a higher rate Tuesday.
The Town Council adopted the revision at its June 14 meeting.
Rates for the nearly 900 customers receiving service at their homes or businesses are not changing. Neither is the rate Romney charges Central Hampshire Public Service District.
Bulk buyers — think campers or nearby homes and businesses that aren’t hooked to the system — will now pay $14.30 per 1,000 gallons.
When a town water project that will begin later this year is “substantially” completed, the rate will rise again to $14.87 per 1,000 gallons.
The increases are provisional, meaning the state’s Public Service Commission must still sign off on them. Opponents have 30 days to file a petition with the PSC stating their complaint. The petition must include at least 25% of the system’s customers.
It must be sent to the Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, 201 Brooks Street, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, West Virginia 25323.
