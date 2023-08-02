CAPON BRIDGE — For the first time, the Friends of the Cacapon River (FCR) is launching the “200 Tree Challenge,” where property owners in the Cacapon River Valley can register to participate to purchase low-cost trees to plant on their property this fall.
“Every tree planted in the Cacapon River Watershed helps improve and protect our river!” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “It is so exciting to have the entire river valley involved.”
The high-quality native trees are in the seven-gallon pots and cost $30 each. The project is limited to 50 participants. Property owners can purchase up to four trees and must plant them within the Cacapon River Valley.
The registration deadline to participate is Aug. 15.
Tree pickup will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14 at both Cacapon Institute in Great Cacapon and The River House in Capon Bridge.
For the registration link, visit the Friends of the Cacapon River Facebook page (facebook.com/CacaponRiver) or email Zack Norris at norriszachary4@gmail.com.
Trees are a tremendous benefit, and the 200 Tree Challenge offers an opportunity for many more people to join in protecting the Cacapon River. Adding trees improves air quality, mitigates storm runoff and provides beauty and shade.
Trees for this project are provided through the Carla Hardy CommuniTree project and the Cacapon Institute’s Fall 2023 grab & grow riparian tree planting cost-share program.
Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative is sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon Institute, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, and Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust to focus attention on water quality issues and to engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts. For more information, go to any of the sponsoring organizations’ Facebook pages or websites, or email tim@cacaponriver.org.
The mission of the Friends of the Cacapon River is to preserve, protect, and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed. Go to cacaponriver.org for more information. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.