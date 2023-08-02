0802 cacapon trees.jpg

Friends of the Cacapon River president Tim Reese plants trees in the valley to help protect the Cacapon River.

CAPON BRIDGE — For the first time, the Friends of the Cacapon River (FCR) is launching the “200 Tree Challenge,” where property owners in the Cacapon River Valley can register to participate to purchase low-cost trees to plant on their property this fall.

“Every tree planted in the Cacapon River Watershed helps improve and protect our river!” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “It is so exciting to have the entire river valley involved.”

