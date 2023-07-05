New bins to hopefully sit in Springfield, Capon Bridge
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Recycling Committee has its eyes on another big grant – this time, the goal is to be able to bring more bins into the county, add a glass crusher, partake in site improvements at the Augusta recycling center and bringing on a part-time employee to support the program.
At Tuesday evening’s County Commission meeting, Rolf Ronken with the county’s Recycling Committee, along with the Hampshire County Recycling Cooperative’s Dorothy Kengla, appeared in front of the trio to ask for approval to submit the application for the 2024 Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) grant.
The committee is no stranger to receiving funding through REAP grants, Ronken said. In fact, the county has already been the recipient of two REAP grants. The first was in 2017, when the Commission established the recycling center in Augusta. The initial REAP funds allowed for the site prep of the county property, gravel, fencing, four recycling bins, a small shed and a security camera system.
The second REAP grant was last year, and the county was able to purchase a one-ton truck and roll-off trailer for moving recycling bins to recycling companies located in Keyser, Cumberland and Winchester.
The overarching goal for the 2024 application is to continue realistically expanding the county’s recycling capabilities, explained Ronken, using a “conservative, fiscally responsible methodology.”
The center in Augusta has seen a 28 percent increase in recycling material from last year to this year, and a 25 percent increase from 2021 to 2022.
The 2024 grant application has a budget request total of $149,620. The request includes funds for four new recycling bins to add to the current collection, asphalt paving of the Augusta center site, four reinforced concrete pads, a glass crusher and its installation costs, a replacement of the center gate and labor costs for a part-time employee.
The four additional bins will be used at the center, and two slotted bins will hopefully eventually be placed on either end of the county – one in Capon Bridge and one in Springfield.
The glass crusher is going to be a game changer, Ronken said.
“(It) adds another recyclable,” he said, emphasizing the sustainable and fiscally conservative nature of the crusher – it’s a smaller, less expensive one than alternative options.
“The interesting thing about glass is that it’s being used throughout the immediate area…on trails, horseshoe pits. It’s being sold,” he pointed out. “There’s more demand than there is availability…we don’t see any issue getting rid of any bit of glass we get.”
Upgrades to the recycling center in Augusta are “critical,” he said, especially when it comes to safety. An asphalt parking lot will go a long way in providing a safer place for county employees and volunteers to navigate on site.
“In a gravel parking lot? (It’s) just under chaos,” Ronken described.
The concrete pads will provide a sturdy base for the seven or eight ton recycling bins to sit on, and will last longer than asphalt – though asphalt is an option, too.
Most residents who use the recycling center are driving no more than seven miles one way – meaning that folks in Romney and Augusta are making the trip to the center, but not beyond that. By placing a bin in Springfield and Capon Bridge, it captures a wider recycling demographic. Bins will hopefully be placed in business parking lots.
Commissioner Bob Hott voiced concern that some residents would just throw trash in the recycling bins, and Ronken said that the slotted bins are actually lockable and can be locked at night – and moved around if need be.
“The state continues to tell me that they’d like to send people to us to show how a conservative county can actually still do recycling,” he said, highlighting the help he’s gotten from Kengla and other volunteers around the county.
“This is the county getting together and making it work,” he added.
The Commission unanimously approved the grant application for 2024 REAP funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.