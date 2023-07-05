New bins to hopefully sit in Springfield, Capon Bridge

0418 Recycling 4.jpg

ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Recycling Committee has its eyes on another big grant – this time, the goal is to be able to bring more bins into the county, add a glass crusher, partake in site improvements at the Augusta recycling center and bringing on a part-time employee to support the program.

