Even though the calendar won’t say “winter” until Dec. 21, it seems the bite of the season is upon us. Are you ready for the cold, snow and ice that will inevitably come our way? For everything from personal safety and vehicle management to pet care and winter-proofing your home, here are some precautions and useful information that can help you stay safe and comfortable this winter.
Personal Safety
Hypothermia and frostbite
When it comes to the cold, playing it safe is better than being sorry.
For example, avoid overexerting yourself when shoveling snow since it could lead to a heart attack. If you have a medical condition like high blood pressure or a medical history of heart disease, use extreme caution when you shovel your walkway.
If shoveling heavy snow is a must, stretch beforehand.
Watching for signs of frostbite and hypothermia is also critical if someone must be out in a storm – whether that is to shovel snow, travel or even to help manage livestock on a farm.
Frostbite is essentially paleness and the loss of feeling in the fingers, toes, nose, ears or other exposed body parts.
Hypothermia results in uncontrollable shivering, disorientation, drowsiness and general exhaustion. If left in the cold, untreated, hypothermia can be fatal.
If someone is experiencing either of these, take them to a warm location and give them dry clothes. In extreme cases, medical attention may be needed.
For most cases, however, you can avoid issues if you consistently stay dry, wear heavy coats and layered clothing, and make careful decisions when walking or driving during winter storms.
Staying indoors as much as possible is maybe the best way to combat the elements.
Pet Safety
Keep them warm, too
A general rule of thumb is: “If it’s too cold for you outside, it’s too cold for your pet.” Making sure animals have shelter and food can keep them safe during harsh weather.
Pets are best kept indoors, and animals that cannot be indoors should have proper shelter outside, such as well-insulated doghouses or barns.
Adding bedding can also help keep animals warm, but make sure to use animal bedding that cannot freeze to their body. Straw is better than towels.
Along with giving animals proper shelter, it’s important to manage their food and water more often than usual if the animal is outside. Water should be changed frequently to prevent freezing and animals should be fed often to help supplement the high amounts of energy they’re expending to stay warm.
Just like people, animals can succumb to hypothermia and frostbite. Be on the lookout for any pet that is whining, shivering, seems weak, seems anxious and begins to move slowly or stop moving altogether.
Pets exhibiting these signs should be warmed immediately. Frostbite is harder to detect, but taking measures to ensure pets stay warm and dry will help avoid the risk of frostbite as well as hypothermia.
When walking a pet, it’s important to clean off their feet, legs and belly to remove any deicers, antifreeze and other chemicals. The chemicals could be toxic, poisoning your pet. Help combat the danger by using pet-safe deicers at home.
One last thought: If you have cats or other critters that might keep themselves warm under your car, honk the horn or bang the hood when you start it so they’ll get out.
Winter Driving
Be safe when sharing the road with plows
With winter weather, driving on these West Virginia roads can be a challenge, especially if you’re not used to driving in the snow.
James White, a DOH crew leader in Kanawha County, suggested a few tips to keep drivers here safe while traveling in icy or snowy conditions and sharing the road with plows.
“People driving by on the passenger side when we’re plowing snow, it’s very unsafe to do that because sometimes, we can’t see you,” White said. “Sometimes, the snow will be going that way while we’re plowing, and you won’t be able to see.”
He added that drivers shouldn’t be surprised if a plow is moving slowly up the road. In fact, they should expect it.
“We’re limited to a speed limit of 25 miles per hour when our plows are down,” he said. “We may be in the fast lane doing 25 miles per hour, plowing snow.”
White also listed several other tips to keep you safe on the roads this season, and the 1st of those tips is to slow down.
“Take your time,” White urged. “It’s gonna take you longer to get where you’re going. If you slow down, it’ll make my job a lot safer, and it’ll make you a lot safer being on the road.”
If you need help
Who to call, click
In the event of an emergency, always call 911. Here are other contacts for emergency services, utilities and first responders.
• West Virginia road conditions: call 511 or visit wv511.org
• Hampshire County Emergency Management: 304-822-7513
• Potomac Edison power outage reporting: 1-888-544-4877
• Potomac Edison customer service: 1-800-686-0011
• Frontier Telecommunications repair services: 1-800-921-8104
• Romney Volunteer Fire Department: 304-822-5151
• Romney Rescue Squad: 304-822-4019
• Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department: 304-856-3268
• Capon Bridge Rescue Squad: 304-856-3109
• Augusta Volunteer Fire Department: 304-496-7971
• Augusta Rescue Squad: 304-496-8223
• North River (Rio) Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue: 304-496-8421
• Slanesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue: 304-496-8411
• Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue: 304-874-3739
• Levels Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue: 304-492-5331
• Springfield Volunteer Fire Department: 304-822-3007
• Springfield Rescue Squad: 304-822-7594
Home prep 1
Are you insulated?
Preparation now will help you stay warm, clear up and hang on if conditions are too perilous to get out.
If your home isn’t already well insulated to retain heat, then weather-stripping doors and windows and even covering windows with plastic can help reduce drafts to both lower energy costs and help keep heat inside.
Before the weather gets much colder or more blustery, clear rain gutters, get that chimney cleaned and cut back tree branches that could fall during a winter storm.
To keep water pipes from freezing, wrap them in insulation. Running the water regularly also helps keep pipes from freezing. In case a pipe bursts, know where the water valve is and how to shut it off.
Keep snow-removal tools on hand. Sturdy snow shovels, roof rakes and snow blowers can help clear walkways, manage roof snow that could result in dangerous ice dams and keep driveways clear.
Another way to help keep walkways and driveways clear is to invest in pet-friendly ice-melting agents, usually containing magnesium chloride or calcium chloride. Rock salts are often inexpensive and can work quickly, but can potentially damage concrete and lawns.
While it’s not meant to melt ice, sand can help improve traction along walking and driving areas. In a pinch, kitty litter and birdseed can also have the same effect.
Home prep 2
Are you stocked up?
If your home loses power — especially for an extended period of time — having the right food on hand can keep you healthy and safe. A body that’s working to keep warm expends more energy so residents would need to stay hydrated and maintain a high caloric intake.
Canned goods and non-perishable items are the best foods to have since they do not require refrigeration.
Canned meats like tuna, chicken, Spam and Vienna sausages could be a good meat source while canned vegetables and canned milk can also provide excellent nutrients. Crackers and other lasting products can also help homeowners during a power outage.
Water is key and Gatorade, while high in sugar, also provides a boost of electrolytes. In the event of an outage, avoid sodas; they dehydrate because of their high sodium content.
Heating fuel prices are spiking
If you heat your home with oil or propane, be prepared to pay more this winter.
Heating oil in West Virginia was selling for $3.38 a gallon at the end of November, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. The agency said propane was running $3.42 a gallon.
Both prices were well above the price a year ago at this time, but a year ago the price was historically low.
“It’s probably about 30 to 35% higher than last winter,” Southern States General Manager Terry Crouse said of his company’s propane rates.
Crouse pegged his average rate at $3.25 a gallon Monday, noting that goes lower for customers with large tanks — say, 500 to 1,000 gallons.
But he said, about half of his customers have some protection from the recent jump in price because they signed up for the summer fill-up program, topping off their fuel tanks in August when off-season prices were low.
Since then, he said, prices have risen 60 to 70 cents a gallon.
The price of heating oil on Nov. 30, 2020 was $2.27 a gallon — $1.11 lower than last week. But 2020’s price was also the lowest since November 2016.
And last week’s oil price was still well below peaks above $3.80 a gallon in 2012 and 2013.
The story is similar for propane.
Last year’s price was $2.65 a gallon, the lowest in 11 years, the energy reporting agency said.
Propane reached a high of $4.06 a gallon in February 2014.
Energy experts say this year’s rise is directly tied to the increasing cost of crude oil.
“Fuel demand has increased faster than production,” said Kris DeLair, executive director of the Empire State Energy Association, a trade association representing more than 200 energy marketers across New York. “There’s limited investment in capital expenditures, you’ve got consumption concentrated in the winter, there’s increased cost in shipping and labor costs, truck driver shortages, low fuel inventories. . . . You put all of those things together.”
Emergency heating aid available
CHARLESTON — Applications for an Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program are being accepted until Jan. 31 or until funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible West Virginia residents in paying home heating bills.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income must be at, or below, 60 percent of the state median income, but Social Security payments are excluded in the calculation.
The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP this year are $2,005 monthly for a single person or $2,621 for a 2-person household. The amount increases by $567 a month for each extra person in a household, up to $6,718 for a family of 10.
Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers. Applications are also available online at www.wvpath.org.
All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by Jan. 31. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence.
Hampshire County’s DHHR office is at 24954 Northwestern Pike, just east of the Romney town limits. A copy of the application may be obtained by calling 304-356-4619. ο
