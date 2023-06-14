Police lights

ROMNEY — An attempt to use counterfeit money at a Capon Bridge dollar store resulted in a high-speed chase through the county last Thursday night – then a crash, entrapment and numerous felony charges against two Washington D.C. men.

Just before 8:30 p.m. last Thursday, the Hampshire County 911 center received a call about two suspects attempting to use counterfeit money at the Capon Bridge Dollar General. The caller provided a vehicle description, and Hampshire County law enforcement was on the lookout for the suspect car.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.