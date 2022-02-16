Cutting costs a priority in school planning
In October, the contaminant abatement began at the old hospital in Romney, the site of the future West Elementary School, and now is almost 90 percent completed.
In November, the school board accepted a bid from Harbel Inc. for the new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary School.
By early spring, the demolition of the old hospital in Romney should be wrapped up.
And as for the actual planning of the new schools? Technically, the school board has just moved from the “schemata” phase into the “design development” phase, and last Tuesday, superintendent Jeff Pancione brought back members of the schools planning committee (a mix of teachers, parents and other school staff members) to give them an update on where Hampshire County is in the process.
The schemata phase is a conceptual one, with projections and ideas for the official design for the new schools. Now, the board is moving into the actual design phase.
Saving money in the construction of these schools is a priority, and on Tuesday Pancione listed several elements of the schools that have been tweaked to reduce spending.
“The board cut probably about 1 and a half million dollars, and in a way that did not affect any instruction or learning environment,” he began.
For example, the board elected to keep 750-square-foot classrooms and 8 foot hallways, choosing to save money elsewhere.
Additionally, the new Central and West schools will have full-sized gymnasiums, which the board said was a must if the gyms were to also be available for community use. Capon Bridge Elementary’s new gym will also be full-sized, while North Elementary (which will be located on the soccer field next to the current Slanesville Elementary School) will have closer to a half-sized gym for 200 students, Pancione said.
The board chose to eliminate the concept of freestanding “canopies” outside of the new buildings (shelters that students can huddle under in inclement weather), which cost $750,000 each.
Pancione continued, saying that the board switched to a more affordable tile, cut some windows and brickwork on the exterior and switched the material of the gym floors.
“(Gym teachers) Mr. Crane and Mr. Haines lost their hardwood floors,” Pancione said, adding that an oak-look rubberized material would be its cost-effective substitute.
At the informal meeting Tuesday, Pancione provided planning committee members with photos from Johnson Elementary School in Bridgeport, which was also designed by McKinley Architecture and Design, same as Hampshire’s new schools. These photos guided committee members to discuss smaller details, such as counter space, storage, desk type, locker type, etc. within the schools.
The changes that were suggested at Tuesdays meeting will be sent to the architects for tweaking the school designs. The design development phase wraps up this spring, and will lead into the next phase, which is the construction document phase. The bidding of the Central and West schools will happen in May or June, barring any hiccups between now and then.
The North School bidding will come later in the fall of this year, because public water will need to be extended to the new site.
While there isn’t current movement at the site of the new Capon Bridge gym, there will be soon, said treasurer Denise Hott. Steel was ordered in December, and as of right now is expected to arrive in July, while site mobilization is expected around the middle of March, as long as the weather cooperates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.