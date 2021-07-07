Farm Credit pays $500K here
The Romney branch of Farm Credit of the Virginias paid just over $500,000 in cash to its customer-owners in the form of a patronage dividend.
Due to Farm Credit of the Virginias’ cooperative framework, the association returns a portion of its profit back to customer-owners on an annual basis. Despite Covid-19 disruptions, the association maintained its solid financial standing in 2020, and as a result, the cooperative’s member-elected board of directors voted to issue $40 million in cash dividends to customers this season.
The Romney branch is located at 452 N. High St., Romney.
The Moorefield branch paid just over $1.7 million to its customer-owners. o
Pendleton Bank names 3 managers
FRANKLIN — Pendleton Community Bank has promoted 3 women to be regional retail managers in its 3 markets.
Katie Sinnett will oversee the Virginia market that includes Staunton, Bridgewater and 3 centers in Harrisonburg. She has been with PCB for 12 years.
Christina Branham will oversee operations at PCB’s 4 banks in Wardensville, Moorefield, Petersburg and Franklin. She’s a 7-year veteran of retail banking.
Lauren Dunbrack will head retail operations for 4 centers in Marlinton, Beckley, Mount Hope and Oak Hillin the southern West Virginia market. She has been with PCB for 9 years. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.