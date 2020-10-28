One of the 2 companies wanting to create the next big thing in transportation will build its testing facility in Grant and Tucker counties.
Virgin Hyperloop One said this month that it will build a certification center for its high-speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph.
The land, owned by Western Pocahontas Properties and located near Mount Storm is being donated to the WVU Foundation in partnership with Virgin Hyperloop.
The company had received bids from more than a dozen states to build the 6-mile testing track and other safety facilities over hundreds of acres for the electromagnetic levitation transportation technology.
Hyperloop technology, which Tesla founder Elon Musk is also developing, hopes to one day provide clean-energy fast travel across the country.
Virgin is studying building a route that would link Chicago and Pittsburgh in under an hour. Certification for commercial travel is still expected to be at least a decade away.
West Virginia and Virgin officials said the new center will bring thousands of temporary construction jobs to the Potomac Highlands. The facility will employ up to 200 full-time workers when completed.
“What we’re doing is bringing a new industry straight to the place where West Virginians once mined,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One, at an announcement with the governor and state’s U.S. senators.
Missouri had hoped to land the project for an ultrafast Hyperloop track that would transport passengers between St. Louis and Kansas City in 30 minutes.
State lawmakers earlier this year passed a bill that would give the Missouri Highways and Transportation Committee the authority to form a public- private partnership to build it.
Delaware, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Washington state were also in the running for the facility, Virgin Hyperloop said.
The company did not say if any financial incentives were offered in West Virginia’s proposal. Mike Schneider, a vice president at Virgin Hyperloop, said the company was not “looking for gigantic tax breaks.” A spokesperson said that the project is expected to be financed by private and public funds.
“The Hyperloop Certification Center is a long-term, multi-county project, so we are still working through how the various assistance programs will be best utilized,” Virgin spokeswoman Sarah Lawson wrote in an email.
The center will be located over 800 acres in Tucker and Grant counties. Construction is planned to begin in 2021 on a welcome center, assembly facility for pods, safety centers, test track and other operations.
Virgin will partner with Marshall University and West Virginia University, which predicted the center will add $48 million annually to the state’s economy.
The West Virginia Community and Technical College System will also play a key role in helping to create education and job training programs.
“I am committed to building a consortium of universities from around the country, which will lend their expertise to further develop the vision of hyperloop,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “We will also create educational and institutional opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be a part of this program.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation has aimed to support the nascent technology with new grants for companies such as Virgin. Hyperloop systems rely on low-pressurized tunnels to ensure pods can transport passengers and goods at high speeds.
“Today is a fantastic day for the state of West Virginia, and I’d like to be the first to officially welcome the folks from Virgin Hyperloop to their new home,” Gov. Jim Justice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.