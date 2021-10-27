Review Staff
An Augusta education major is getting a comprehensive, yearlong look at teaching inside a Slanesville classroom, all courtesy of a new program at Shepherd University and a grant from the West Virginia Department of Education.
For Matthew Sneathen, it’s a round trip to where he began school, at Slanesville Elementary School, and where he hopes to land a teaching position after graduation.
“I know I am setting myself up for success when I have my own classroom next fall,” Sneathen said.
Sneathen is 1 of 4 Shepherd University education majors spending the entire school year working alongside classroom teachers instead of the typical 1 semester of student teaching. Shepherd calls the experience a residency.
“They’re getting a great deal more experience learning how to run a classroom before they go out and have their own classroom after they graduate,” Shepherd’s interim director of its School of Education, Dori Hargrove, said.
The yearlong residence has the student teachers in the classroom from the start of school until the end. Shepherd’s traditional 14-week student teaching didn’t begin until classes were in their 2nd or 3rd week and ended before the semester was over.
“The yearlong residency allows them to prepare for the students and help set up the classroom,” Hargrove said. “The same is true at the end of the year where they experience more than the average student teacher by helping to take the classroom down and get records together for the next teacher.”
Hargrove said the year residents will help student teachers be more confident and know better how to get started.
Sneathen agrees.
“I also plan to be the best educator that I can be for my students,” he said. “I hope to make a lifelong impact on the students that come through my classroom.”
The $8,914 grant for each student will help with Shepherd’s and the host school’s cost of a yearlong residency, such as stipends for cooperating teachers and helping with supervisory costs, professional development and gathering and interpreting data. o
