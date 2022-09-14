ROMNEY — There will be several countywide changes when it comes to voting this November, the County Commission approved at their Tuesday morning meeting.
County Clerk Eric Strite posed 3 separate voting-related requests to Commission President Brian Eglinger and Commissioner Dave Cannon at this week’s meeting (Commissioner Bob Hott was unable to attend).
First, he asked the Commission to approve the old Capon Bridge Middle School gymnasium as a satellite early voting location.
“It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Strite said. He added that this satellite location will be a huge help for folks on the eastern end of the county who want to vote early, beginning Thursday, Oct. 27 and ending on Nov. 1. The Commission approved the use of the facility for early voting.
Second, Strite highlighted a few adjustments to polling places around the county. Precinct 9 up in Levels had their polling place at the John J. Cornwell school, but since that facility is no longer in use, the polling place will be moved to the Levels Volunteer Fire Department’s community building, located on Frenches Station Road.
Down in Romney, Precinct 19’s polling place was the DNR office, but right before the primary election, that facility was no longer able to be used for voters and the precinct’s polling place was moved to the Romney Elementary School cafeteria. Strite asked the Commission to make that move permanent, and the Commission approved.
Finally, Strite requested that the compensation for poll workers be raised by $50. Right now, he said, poll workers are paid $125 for their time on Election Day, and $25 for their training.
“Election Day is a very long day,” he said. “We are 1 of only a couple counties paying (poll workers) that low.”
Hampshire County has actually been able to get folks to work the polls, which puts the county in better shape than many others in the state, Strite said, who are “struggling immensely” with even finding dedicated people to work on Election Day.
“These people are pleased to provide that service,” the County Clerk continued. “We’re blessed with the number of people who work that long on Election Day.”
His request was that Hampshire County poll workers’ compensation be bumped to $175 for Election Day from now on, with $25 for their training – “which puts us in the general range of other counties,” Strite added.
The Commissioners approved the raise for the poll workers, and Cannon pointed out that “it’s been a long time since we raised that.”
