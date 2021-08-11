Valley Health has cut nearly 2 months off the time unvaccinated employees have to get their Covid-19 shots.
The healthcare provider, which operates Hampshire Memorial Hospital and the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, said Thursday that all employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 7, or face suspension or termination.
When Valley Health announced the mandate in mid-July, it set a deadline of Nov. 2. Of its 6,300 employees, 1,700 remained unvaccinated last week.
The organization said it is concerned about a predicted surge in Covid-19 cases in the area.
“We continue to monitor new COVID-19 cases in our community and have seen an increase in caregiver quarantine, due in part to lagging community vaccination, as well as the growing presence of the highly contagious Delta variant,” Valley Health CEO Mark Nantz said in a memo to the staff.
Valley Health also includes more than 60 medical practices and urgent care centers, outpatient rehabilitation, fitness, medical transport, long-term care and home health divisions.
Employees have until Sunday (Aug. 16) to request a religious or medical exemption. Valley Health said it would review and answer those requests within a week.
Employees can receive the Covid-19 vaccine free at any of Valley Health’s 6 hospitals. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.