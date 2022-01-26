Hard freeze ruins experimental crop, but help arrives
The lesson was that January is more inhospitable than he figured for starting tomato plants.
When the thermometer hit -5 Saturday morning, the heating in 2 of his 17 greenhouses couldn’t keep up, killing 1,200 tomato plants.
But if you’re worried that you wont’ have any of the juicy reds to bite into this summer, fear not.
“It was an experiment,” Cook said Tuesday. His Spring Valley Farms was seeing if it could get a jump on the usual mid-February start date for tomatoes, hoping to have some ready by April 1.
The seedlings, from a farmer friend in Pennsylvania, were about a foot tall.
But another farming friend and researcher from Tennessee pointed out the problems Cook faced.
The mid-January sun doesn’t have the intensity or duration of the mid-February sun.
The calculation, Cook learned, is that the greenhouses need about 10 British Thermal Units for every square foot. With 4,500 square feet of greenhouse, he needed 450,000 BTUs; he had 250,000.
“I’m always trying to learn, push the envelope, try new things,” Cook said. “This time it didn’t work out.”
Except …
Yet another farm friend saw Cook’s post on the Spring Valley Farm Market Facebook page Saturday, the one that began: “My momma warned me if it was easy everyone would be doing it.”
This friend, in southern West Virginia, called. He was growing the same plants, at about the same stage of development.
He offered his surplus to Cook for free — and said he’d bring them up, to boot.
“I will take you up on that offer,” Cook said — but only after he got his heating system up-to-date.
“We always say God’s good and we farmers take care of each other,” Cook said.
What goes around, comes around.
Last summer it was Cook taking care of a fellow farmer n Morgan County after a mini-tornado tore through his tomato crop.
“We’re in the middle of our glut,” Cook told his counterpart. “Come get what you need to get you through the month.”
Temperatures are supposed to dip toward zero again this week, but Cook said he isn’t concerned. The greens he’s growing in the high tunnels will survive. The fruit trees are dormant and, except for the Rich May peaches — the 1st peaches of the season — they can withstand temperatures as low as -10 for a night at this time of year.
So this week’s takeaway, Eli?
“If you’re going to grow tomatoes in January, you’ve got to step your game up.”
