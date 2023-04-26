ROMNEY — The County Commission approved the filing of a declaratory judgment action on their behalf against the Romney Public Housing Authority regarding the county ambulance service fee at their meeting last Tuesday.
The resolution read by Commissioner Bob Hott outlined that the Housing Authority “has indicated it will not provide the names of residents for purposes of billing the residents” of the fee, which is currently set at $100 annually.
The Housing Authority itself – which provides housing assistance to low-income residents – is exempt from paying the fee under state law. The Commission emphasized Tuesday in their adopted resolution that the ordinance provides only for the exemption of the Housing Authority – not its residents.
Hott said that the attorney for the Housing Authority indicated that a declaratory judgment action should be filed. The Commission appointed Richard Day of Berkeley Springs to file the declaration in Circuit Court to determine whether or not the residents of the Housing Authority facilities in Romney are liable for the EMS fee, “as are all other citizens of the county,” except for those provided an exemption from the ordinance.
A declaratory judgment is a binding judgment in court that defines the legal relationship between parties and their rights in a particular matter. When there’s uncertainty as to the legal rights or obligations between two parties, a declaratory judgment (or “declaration”) can offer an immediate means to resolve uncertainty.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Commission approved the county levy rates, and Commission President Brian Eglinger thanked the county clerk’s office for a “productive and informative session.”
Eglinger also noted in his report at the beginning of the meeting that he had fielded several questions from citizens over the last couple of weeks about the letter that the Commission sent to the school board regarding the questions the trio and the citizens of the county had about the design process of the three new elementary schools in the county.
Eglinger reported that he told the citizens that since that meeting, school board President Ed Morgan hadn’t attempted to contact him, but had reached out to Commissioner Dave Cannon.
Hott added that he had also received a few phone calls.
The County Commission has two meetings per month, and the second meeting is usually at 6 p.m. April was an exception to that schedule; the next Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on May 9. The schedule can be found at hampshirewv.com, as can the meeting livestreams.
