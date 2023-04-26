ROMNEY — The County Commission approved the filing of a declaratory judgment action on their behalf against the Romney Public Housing Authority regarding the county ambulance service fee at their meeting last Tuesday.

The resolution read by Commissioner Bob Hott outlined that the Housing Authority “has indicated it will not provide the names of residents for purposes of billing the residents” of the fee, which is currently set at $100 annually.

