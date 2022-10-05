CAPON BRIDGE —Capon Bridge Middle School has a new resource officer walking the hallways; Cpl. Zachary Godlove.
Godlove accompanies the children from the moment they get off the bus in the morning to when they get back on in the evening. He even has lunch with the students and tries to join them for extracurricular activities such as football games.
“When the kids are here, I am here,” Godlove said.
Godlove’s new role was announced in August. The school had a team leadership meeting where they “immediately started talking about expectations and parameters for the school resource officer,” CBMS Principal Ann Downs recalled.
The group discussed and defined what the officer was going to be and not going to be.
“When a teacher has a discipline problem in the middle school, that is not a time to call Cpl. Godlove,” Downs highlighted an example. His role mainly focuses on maintaining a safe and secure environment for the students and staff.
Downs admitted to being “a little nervous” with the new announcement.
“Sometimes you get police officers that are very rigid and stern,” Downs explained traits that might hinder the establishment of a good rapport with middle school children.
“But upon first meeting him, I knew that it would be a perfect fit,” she said in realization.
“He is stern, he is rigid, but he also has a big heart and a big concern for the children,” Downs continued.
Downs noted that because the role is so new, the staff and Godlove work daily to appropriately define his position to fit the needs of the kids and school.
Despite the constant redefinition, Downs said she thinks it’s going well. She noted that Godlove’s presence brings a “calming influence” on the kids and teachers because “protection and safety is a big concern in our violent culture.”
Beyond providing protection, Godlove says he focuses on being a good role model for the kids.
“I was actually surprised with how well they are accepting me here in a positive way,” Godlove commented.
His ease in interacting with the kids seems natural since Godlove volunteered to fill this role.
“Sheriff (Sions) wouldn’t have put anybody that he didn’t seem to fit down here,” Godlove noted.
He also takes this as an opportunity to educate the kids on how an officer actually performs their duties.
“They see all the negative stuff (on TV), but they never show the positives and all the interactions,” Godlove pointed out.
It may be early in his role, but Godlove already knows his favorite part in his new position. He enjoys seeing how he can affect kids differently.
“I’m bonding well with them,” Godlove said.
