In other words, something that is believed to be true without (the need for) proof. In addition, those who believe the dogma, follow it without question.
The title of this column is a pun, though, as those who know me well know that I love dogs and have 2.
Found in one form or another in all 3 of West Virginia’s U.S. Congresspersons’ responses to the Build Back Better Act (BBBA), today’s dogma to be questioned is: “Spending (on social programs, not defense, apparently) by the federal government will lead to increased inflation.”
Does it?
What causes inflation? If the federal government had more money to spend because it simply printed more money to pay its debts, that would cause inflation.
This type of inflation is called “demand-pull inflation.” Financing federal spending through taxation, however, would not cause this type of inflation.
A 2nd cause is “cost-push inflation.” An example is the disruption in the supply chain (e.g. clothing stuck in trucks, unable to be loaded into warehouses and stores), which is one reason for the inflation we’re experiencing, currently.
If the government pays for its spending through taxation, then the increased buying power of the government is balanced by the reduced buying power of those who were taxed.
Lower-income people would have less funds for buying things if higher taxed. See below for why higher taxes would not affect the wealthy in the same way. Overall, this would not cause inflation, theoretically.
There is some disagreement as to how much federal spending actually contributes to inflation, but the vast majority of those who study these things full time and should know (i.e. professional economists) agree that the effect is fairly small, if it exists at all.
For an interesting analysis of why we are currently experiencing inflation, and why it’s irrelevant with respect to the BBBA, see www.epi.org/blog/fiscal-policy-and-inflation-a-look-at-the-american-rescue-plans-impact-and-what-it-means-for-the-build-back-better-act/.
There it is stated, “...unlike the ARP, [American Rescue Plan] the BBBA is tax-financed, not debt-financed. For good or bad, this blunts any inflationary impact it might have.”
This brings us to our 2nd, bonus bit of dogma: taxation (of corporations and the wealthy) is bad for the economy. A lengthy, but thorough explanation of why this dogma should be disregarded is contained in: www.thismatter.com/economics/supply-side-economics.htm, where it is stated: “the marginal utility of money is inversely proportional to the wealth of the individual.” That is, the more money you have, the less you care about (and can actually use) even more.
“...[T]ax breaks to the poor would be far more effective in stimulating consumption, and therefore, stimulate the economy more than giving tax breaks to the wealthy.” Further, history tells us that the demand-side theory of the economy championed by Democrats (which includes taxation of corporations and the wealthy) more closely adheres to what happens in the real world, assuming both political parties want to expand the economy.
See www.thebalance.com/democrats-vs-republicans-which-is-better-for-the-economy-4771839 for a historical analysis of which U.S. presidents — Democrats or Republicans — have grown the economy the most. Happily, for most of us, the economic philosophy that puts the poor and middle class 1st (demand-side economics, espoused by Democrats) actually also grows the economy the best.
If you are worried about the economy, climate change, medical bills, and/or financing child care, you can safely ignore the “this will cause inflation” dogma and support a bill that will help everybody in the long run.
