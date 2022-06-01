The Community Foundation spring grants total, almost $18,000 this year, and the majority of it is going to programs to support Hampshire County kids.
This spring, the Community Foundation awarded 20 grants with the official total of $17,727 going to a wide variety of county groups, from schools to libraries to churches.
The Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau received $1,000 to purchase farming books for all ages to be handed out promoting the Farm Crawl in July, and the Romney library received $1,000 to help stock their library food pantry.
The Arts Council here was awarded $715 for an art club to be held on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
The Town of Romney is eyeing expansion and improvements to the Depot Station Park, so they received $824 for a dog-waste station and all-weather benches at the site.
Faith-based organizations here also saw a fair amount of Community Foundation grant money; in Romney, the First United Methodist Church received $500 for food and supplies for their annual free Thanksgiving community dinners. Catholic Charities welcomed $1,000 for financial assistance for their clients.
Mountaineer Community Health Center’s grant of $850 will go toward the purchase of an ophthalmoscope and an otoscope – devices for assessing eyes and ears, respectively – and a medical transformer.
The Springfield Food Pantry’s $1,000 will go a long way in purchasing a convertible fridge and freezer, and The River House in Capon Bridge was awarded $1,000 to create a coloring book featuring works from local artists, and the expansion of the Otter’s Den Mural.
Much of the grant money, however, went directly to organizations that directly help children in need here. For example, Augusta Elementary School received $894 for their “Embracing a Growth Mindset” program. Burlington United Methodist Family Services was awarded $1,000 toward care packages through their Sarah’s House Child Advocacy Center.
The Children’s Home Society will see $1,000 for summer arts and craft supplies, and Girls on the Run was awarded $1,000 to reduce registration fees for their participants.
Hampshire High School’s HOSA program was also awarded a Community Foundation grant – $1,000 to help financially support 9 health science students attend the organization’s international leadership conference in Nashville.
The county’s youth football program will see $1,000 to both offset registration fees and purchase first-aid kits for all 3 divisions.
Additionally, the committee recommended to evenly split the 2022 distribition from the Volunteer Emergency Medical Services Fund and provide unrestricted grants to the volunteer squads, with a suggestion that they use it for volunteer recognition and support.
“These grants, while relatively small, provide very meaningful support for these organizations,” said Amy Pancake, the Foundation’s director. “Whether they’re going to a new organization in need of start-up support, or to a seasoned, comparatively well-funded organization that can’t use restricted dollars for needed programming, these grants make a difference in helping local nonprofits fulfill their missions and improve our communities.”
This spring’s grants were made possible thanks to gifts from generous donors, and with the exception of the volunteer emergency medical services grants, all the grants are awarded through a competitive process. Grant seekers submit applications online, and the committee reviews them and makes funding recommendations.
Funding availability announcements for the Foundation’s spring grants program are made via email and organizations are encouraged to send an email to info@hampshireccf.org or call the office at 304-822-7200 to request to be added to the mailing list. Applications are typically posted on the foundation’s website https://www.ewvcf.org/grants-scholarships-hampshire/ in early February.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, is a charitable organization committed to providing people who care about the future of our area with unique and effective ways of supporting their community now, and for generations to come. Community foundations number more than 800 across America with 25 in West Virginia and focus entirely on working with local individuals to build local assets to meet local needs.
