ROMNEY — While the rest of the nation worries about the skyrocketing costs of food, gas and life in general, the Romney First United Church volunteers show up with enthusiasm and a big smile to help their community.
Romney First United Church’s food pantry serves the county’s biggest population of families in need, currently averaging more than 150 families a month just at the Romney location alone.
“When I came back from Covid, we were at 110, once we were (fully) open,” Romney Food Pantry Director Dick Gray said.
Gray admitted that the rise of costs had made him even dip into the county’s food pantry savings account because “the regular donations haven’t been keeping up in the last four months,” the entire year of 2022, really.
He is buying around 7,000 pounds of food a month, which is definitely “more than it was.”
Though July is technically the time families are supposed to sign up to be able to receive food, Gray said, “people keep showing up – you never know how many are going to show up.”
Gray hasn’t seen an easy time since he stepped into the Romney director position in the summer of 2020, but the volunteers’ good humor keeps everything afloat.
When asked why they give so much time and energy into helping others, Gray smiled wide and answered, “It’s just a service. That’s what we all do here.”
Places like Sheetz, Food Lion and 711 give away their outdated foods, such as cakes and other sweets. However, Gray has a list of food necessities that he orders to make a well-rounded “nutritional” meal for the families. These foods include high-quality grains, canned vegetables and lots of protein.
The Mountaineer Food Bank – a federally funded program based out of Gassaway– delivers things like almonds, pistachios and many other types of canned foods, but Gray still has to purchase a lot.
“I get a lot stuff from Shop ‘n Save,” he added, but ultimately, it is the donations, fundraisers and generosity from the community that keep the food pantries in the county going.
Last week, a farmer (who asked to remain anonymous) gifted one of their cows to the pantry. The Augusta Ruritan Club paid for the slaughtering and butchering of the beef.
For now, the Romney Food Pantry is well equipped with willing volunteers.
“We have a regular group of people that usually comes each day, a different group, anywhere from eight to 10 people each day,” Gray said happily.
The Mountaineer Food Bank delivers food to four other organizations in the county, such as Hampshire County Pathways.
The other food pantries in the county are located in Springfield at Springfield Assembly of God and Springfield Treasure House (next to the senior center), Augusta at St. Peter’s Church of Deliverance, Capon Bridge at Amazing Grace Baptist Church and Living Waters Church, and in Rio at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
The SOUPer Bowl of Caring food drive, a nationwide program, is back for the 32nd year, and it runs now until Feb. 13, but monetary or non-expired donations are welcome after that date. The food and contributions gifted to the county stay in the county and add to the inventory supporting all of Hampshire County. If you’re interested in helping, contact Dot Calvert at 304-822-5496 or Romney Methodist Church at 304-822-3023 and ask for Jennifer Roberts or Gray.
The Romney First United Methodist Church food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
