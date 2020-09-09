Bear complaints are on the rise in West Virginia, and wildlife biologist Rich Rogers has a reality check for us all.
“People have to learn to live with the bears,” he said before he rattled off some new norms for 2020.
• Don’t put trash out until the morning of pickup day.
• Don’t feed the birds in the summer.
• Don’t leave cat and dog food on the porch.
The Division of Natural Resources sent out a notice last week about the rise of bear nuisance complaint, particularly in southern West Virginia.
Rogers, who works out of DNR’s Romney office, said the problems aren’t as bad here as there, but they’re rising.
The increase likely isn’t permanent, Rogers said, but cyclical. This year a failed berry crop has driven the critters out of their usual habitat.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a good harvest of bears this year,” he said. “That will alleviate the problem.”
DNR said it has received more than 1,600 bear complaints so far in 2020 and bears have been spotted looking for food in rural backyards, suburban neighborhoods and busy cities and around people.
Once bears get a taste for human food, they can become more of a nuisance as they search it out, wildlife biologist Colin Carpenter said.
“Trapping and relocating bears causing these problems is logistically impossible and biologically unsound,” he noted. “West Virginia has a statewide bear population, so there are no places to move large numbers of bears where they don’t currently exist.”
Other advice from DNR includes:
• Removing all food attractants from around your home. Bears are attracted to and will eat anything that humans or other animals will eat.
• Store livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
• Keep trash cans in a garage or storage building until the morning of trash pickup.
Properly installed electric fencing is the best way to keep bears out of beehives and chicken houses.
Bears typically rely on the soft mast of summer (blackberries, raspberries, blueberries) until hard mast (acorns, hickory nuts, beech nuts) is available in the fall.
Bears prefer natural food when it is available, which is why nuisance activity usually subsides in the fall.
DNR notes that feeding bears is illegal.
“The simplest way to avoid attracting bears to your home is to remove all food attractants from around your home before a bear becomes a problem,” Carpenter said.
