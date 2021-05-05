This session has ended, but the work continues.
I have learned so much working with people who are working for our state. We learn from each other and share ideas. We listened to all sides, did a lot of research and reached out to people in our districts.
Sometimes we agreed and other times we did not, but we all worked together to try to make West Virginia Strong.
I would like to try to set up opportunities to meet face to face with anyone who would be interested in meeting with me to talk about any issues, needs or answer questions.
I want to hear your thoughts about issues that we are facing locally, statewide and on the federal level. I will be sharing details on times and locations as I get these meetings arranged.
If you want to contact me, please email me at george.miller@wvhouse.gov.Please leave a phone number so I can get back with you.
With a lot going on in the state, Covid-19 still tops the conversation as the numbers currently are dropping people are anxious to see the state open up to 100% again. Broadband progress and improvements with expanded service will be forthcoming this will be a help not only for education but individuals and businesses as well.
Covid discouraged visiting our Capitol, but I am hoping by next session the rotunda and galleries will be open so visitors and lobbyist alike will be able to get back to business as usual in the Capitol.
Republican George Miller represents the 58th District, which includes the eastern end of Hampshire County and most of Morgan County, in the House of Delegates. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.