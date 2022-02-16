Therapists are taught that if a person is unable to remember large blocks of their past it is likely they have suffered some form of abuse. When I consider my own lack of memory, I tend to blame it on DFS (disk full syndrome) or that my elevator is rather worn out and no longer reaches the top floors.
The entire affair can be very disconcerting.
Like when a woman came up to me at a social function years ago and asked if I remembered her — I didn’t — and she walked away completely disheartened despite my protest that I probably hadn’t seen her in 30-40 years. (To this day I don’t know who she was, although I’m convinced that I should have).
In hindsight I could have played as if I did know this woman. Engaged her with some simple conversation in the attempt to connect the dots. Perhaps you have done the same yourself.
Yet whatever kindness might have inspired such a parlay with this woman, it would have lacked a fundamental sense of honesty.
Telling the truth was very important in my nuclear family. I remember several occasions growing up in which I could have avoided punishment and pain if I could only have lied. However, my commitment to the truth also gave birth to a commensurate sense of literalism.
I was in the 4th grade. Antidisestablimentarianism was the coolest and longest word I had just learned. (Though not one I could place in a sentence very well).
Mrs. “M” did not allow gum in her class. It was a rule. One everyone knew very well. Somewhere in the middle of a lesson I pulled a piece of candy from my pocket and popped it in my mouth. (Grandma said it helped with tummy aches. And while my stomach didn’t hurt, the candy tasted good). I wasn’t afraid of being caught because I wasn’t breaking any rules.
Mrs. M, like all teachers, had eyes in the back of her head. (I’m thinking it is a prerequisite for anyone entering the profession). I had hardly begun to enjoy the taste of cinnamon and sugar when my kind old teacher (all teachers are old when you are in the 4th grade) called me to the front of the class.
Mrs. M was clearly incensed (I could tell because the vein in her neck was bulging) and demanded that I spit the gum from my mouth into the trash can. Days of debate ensued (OK, it seemed like days to me while standing in front of the classroom).
Mrs. M, unimpressed by my insistence that I did not have any gum grabbed my neck, held my mouth over the trash can, and began to hit my back until I coughed up the candy. (Such a display of violence from a teacher upon a student today would have MSNBC and CNN covering the story for weeks. Back then, it was just another day in 4th grade).
Now I’m only guessing, but I’m thinking that “no candy” was added to the “no gum” rule for future budding literalists.
Decades ago Billy Joel sang a song describing honesty as a lonely word — proclaiming that everyone is so untrue. Let me tell you … Billy was right.
Have you noticed how as adults we have learned that there are “nuances” to the truth and employ those shades in ways that make us seem better, smarter, or somehow more noble? Happens all the time.
I was with a friend last year, listening to him recount numerous stories of his escapades, when it dawned upon me that he was always the hero in his stories.
Reflecting upon the visit with my friend has got me asking questions. Have I exchanged my commitment to the unvarnished truth for nuances and shades? Do the folks around me know that I will respond to their questions as truthfully as possible — even if the truth reveals my inadequacy and failings?
Sometimes I yearn for the simplicity of Mrs. M’s classroom. Where there was right and wrong. Truth and lies. Where do you stand with the truth? You ponder that. o
