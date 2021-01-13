Active cases drop, but 2 more die; vaccine increases
Hope: The number of active cases dropped by about 25 percent.
Frustration: 2 more people died from the disease, the Health Department announced Monday.
Hope: 150 people age 80 or older were vaccinated in a 1st-come, 1st-served clinic Saturday at Hampshire High School.
Frustration: People were turned away early; then a call went out at 1 p.m. for 17 more doses still available.
The deaths were a 77-year-old man from Romney and an 85-year-old woman living at Hampshire Center, the 4th death from an outbreak there. The Health Department offers no further identity information to protect family privacy.
Their passing brings to 21 the total deaths so far in Hampshire County. Of those, 15 have occurred in the last 4 weeks.
But while deaths spiked upward again, the number of active cases dropped to 121 Monday from 159 a week earlier and a peak of 221 late in December.
“Our number of cases each day are starting to drop,” Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said. “We’re only seeing the low 20s, not even hitting 20 some days.”
She reminded residents that key to bringing the numbers down are the simple tasks of wearing face coverings, staying at least 6 feet apart and only making absolutely necessary forays into public places.
Shoemaker said she was pleased with Saturday’s clinic to vaccinate 80-year-olds, but acknowledged some frustrations.
“We ended up sending some people away before we should have,” she acknowledged.
The department was prepared to administer 150 doses on a first-come, first-served basis.
“It went very quick,” Shoemaker said. “We had a bunch of people at first.”
But when the numbers in line were tallied against doses, the staff put out a call early Saturday afternoon asking people to come back because 17 doses were still available.
Vaccinations for those 80 and over will continue in the next 2 weeks, but Shoemaker said the state has shifted its plan, grouping neighboring counties together.
“I’ve been in immunization planning all day in Moorefield,” she said Monday.
That’s where shots will be administered. Hampshire residents 80 and over can call the Health Department at 304-496-9640 to make an appointment.
Shoemaker said she expects the next group on the priority list to begin receiving vaccinations in early February, but she said she didn’t know what that group will be.
“It could be 70 and over,” she said. “It could be 65. It could be something else.”
